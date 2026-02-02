Predators Begin GM Search to Replace Barry Trotz

The Nashville Predators announced they have engaged Creative Artists Agency to lead the search for their next general manager to replace Barry Trotz, beginning a process that will involve one of the most diverse selection committees in recent NHL history.

The organization is moving quickly following Trotz's retirement announcement earlier in the day, with ownership making clear their intention to cast a wide net in identifying the best candidates to lead hockey operations.

Trotz will remain as general manager for as long as necessary and at a minimum through the end of the 2025-26 season, providing continuity during what figures to be a comprehensive search process. The 63-year-old franchise icon informed players of his decision this morning, a little over a month before the March 6 trade deadline.

High-Profile Search Committee

The selection committee features an unusual blend of hockey and business expertise. Majority owner Bill Haslam will be joined by Trotz, CEO Sean Henry, President and COO Michelle Kennedy, and minority owners Nick Saban and Chris Cigarran in evaluating candidates.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Nick Saban on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saban, the legendary former Alabama football coach, brings championship leadership experience to the process, while the inclusion of Kennedy signals the organization's commitment to diverse perspectives in the search.

CAA's sports division has extensive experience in executive searches across professional sports, though this marks a significant test in the NHL market where many teams traditionally hire from within hockey circles.

Critical Juncture

The timing adds urgency to an already complex situation. Nashville sits four points out of the final Western Conference wild card spot with a 25-23-6 record, firmly in playoff contention but facing questions about roster construction and long-term direction.

Trotz has indicated willingness to listen to offers on players like Ryan O'Reilly, Michael McCarron, and Michael Bunting at the approaching deadline, decisions that will now be made during a transitional period for the front office.

The search comes after a turbulent stretch since Trotz took over from David Poile in summer 2023. While the Predators made the playoffs in his first season after he fired coach John Hynes and hired Andrew Brunette, last season proved disastrous despite spending $100 million in free agency.

Expensive Commitments

The signing of Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, plus D-man Brady Skjei, set high expectations but yielded 52 losses and no playoff appearance. Those contracts remain significant factors moving forward.

Stamkos still carries an $8 million cap hit through 2026-27, Skjei at $7 million through 2029-30, and Marchessault at $5.5 million through 2027-28. Haslam, who assumed control 19 months ago, appears determined to thoroughly evaluate the organization's direction before committing to the next era of Predators hockey.

The new general manager will inherit a team with veterans under expensive long-term deals and a fanbase expecting playoff contention. Nashville hosts St. Louis on the same day as Trotz's formal announcement, as players attempt to focus on the ice while major changes unfold above them.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!