How Predators Veteran Rediscovered His Scoring Touch

The Nashville Predators took an extremely bold approach to their roster makeover during the summer of 2024. They brought in multiple high-priced, veteran options to push the team over the edge in the Western Conference.

That plan hasn't paid off for the Predators. Last year, they finished at the bottom of the West, while this year they are hanging around the Wild Card race. With a record of 18-17-4, the Preds are just one point back of the final playoff spot.

A huge piece of their improvement this year is veteran Steven Stamkos. The 35-year-old former captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning had a tough first year in Nashville, but he's returned to form this season. Through 39 games played, he has 18 goals, including the 600th of his career, putting him on pace for the 10th 30-goal campaign of his illustrious career.

There's no doubting Stamkos has rediscovered his game, but how exactly did he get there? After what could have been the start of a career downswing, there's been a key switch that's helped Stamkos reach a goal-scoring resurgence in Nashville.

Getting to the Sweet Spot

Sometimes it's the simplest changes that yield the best results. That's certainly been the case for Stamkos, who has 12 goals in the month of December.

Stamkos has scored nearly all of them from the slot, making a new home in the highest-danger scoring zones on the ice. According to NHL EDGE, he recorded a total of 43 shots on goal in the high-danger part of the offensive zone during the entire 2024-2025 campaign. Through half of this season, however, he's already recorded over 30 shots on goal from the same area of the ice. 28 of those shots have come from the area five to 25 feet away from the goal crease.

That emphasis on getting to parts of the ice where he is more likely to score is paying off. The Predators are a vastly improved team because of it, and it's opening up even more questions for Nashville.

Dec 13, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) controls the puck in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Trade Stock Rising?

One of those questions is if this resurgence has any impact on Stamkos' trade value. The Preds are playing better and if this continues, they could challenge for a playoff spot.

However, it's still apparent that this franchise is a long way from Stanley Cup contention. With that knowledge, Stamkos has to be a player the Predators dangle in the trade market.

He makes a salary of $8 million annually and has two additional seasons on his current contract. He also possesses a no-movement clause, meaning he has absolute control over any trade or roster move Nashville wants to make involving him.

If he keeps scoring like this, however, the NHL will continue to be interested. He may be in the twilight of his career, but the 35-year-old is still deadly with the puck on his stick. He's turned his season around quickly, and it seems like he's only going to keep moving up.

