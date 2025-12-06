Devils Showing Trade Interest in Predators Forward
The New Jersey Devils have been on the struggle bus lately as they've lost four games in a row while being shutout in back-to-back contests and outscored 16-6 over that span. It also does not help that they've been without star forward Jack Hughes as he has been out with a hand injury that he suffered at a team dinner.
The Devils have been lacking general juice in games and have been lacking goal scoring. Insert Steven Stamkos of the Nashville Predators to the equation as he could possibly help the Devils. The Predators sit towards the bottom of the Western Conference Standings and could start to sell soon.
If the Predators start to sell, it seems that the Devils might be interested in Stamkos's services. Stamkos has been hot as of late as he's scored 4 goals in his past 5 games and he recently scored an overtime game-winning goal on the road against the Florida Panthers.
Stamkos is getting older with each passing season as he is currently 35 years old, but it seems like he is finally starting to find his offensive form again. He is not nearly the same player that he was when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the past, but he still has some scoring touch and that could attract the Devils.
Stamkos' versatility could be a good fit with the Devils
Stamkos has been a player his whole career that can play up-and-down the lineup if a team necessarily asks him to. But usually in his career, he has played in the top six and has played on one or both of his teams' powerplay units.
If the Devils were to acquire Stamkos soon, they could immediately insert him into their top six and put him on their top power-play unit, where he could be lethal. But if they decide to wait till they get a bit healthier in their forward core, he could be inserted in the bottom six.
But Stamkos is a player that thrives playing with guys that can drive the puck and put up points on the board and just generally good players. The Devils could have him play with guys like Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, among others, and see if they can get something going there.
If the Devils acquire Stamkos and play him with players like that, watch out: it could be a good fit. But until then, rumors are rumors and we will see how this plays out.
