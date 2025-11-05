Controversial Goal Lifts Wild to Dramatic Victory Over Predators
When Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson scored with 1:22 left in overtime to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2, the crowd at Bridgestone Arena erupted with disgust. While that would be an ordinary reaction from any home crowd seeing its team lose a heartbreaker in overtime, this goal sparked a reaction as wild as the goal itself.
Wild forwards Johansson and Kirill Kaprizov, as well as defenseman Brock Faber, surged into the offensive zone looking for the winner after the Predators turned it over right after crossing the blue line. Faber slung the puck to Kaprizov, who then executed a wonderful pass to Johansson, who was standing right in front of the crease.
That’s when the chaos ensued. Right before Johansson could collect the pass, Predators goalie Justus Annunen knocked the net out of place with his left skate. Johansson, after missing his initial tip-in, then shot the puck where the net would’ve been had it not moved, and the referees awarded the Wild the goal — and subsequently the victory.
Why Was the Goal Allowed?
According to NHL Rule 63.7, “In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goal posts, the referee may award a goal.”
The rule goes on to say that in order for the referees to award a goal in a situation like this, “the goal must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.”
Following video review, the replay officials, as well as the referees on the ice, stuck with the original call, citing Rule 63.7 as their reasoning.
Predators Upset With the Call
It’s safe to say the Predators weren’t pleased with the ruling.
“The explanation was, in [the referee’s] opinion, it was a goal,” Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said after the game. “I disagree with his opinion, but that’s the way it is.”
Brunette also added that he didn’t believe Annunen intentionally knocked the net out of place.
“No, I don’t think just by the physics of pushing, I don’t think that was what he was trying to do,” Brunette said. “I thought they’d miss the net. If the net didn’t dislodge, it wouldn’t have ended up being in the net. Unfortunately, they didn’t see it the same way, and you move on.”
Other Predators players weren’t as quick to wave the result away and move on to the next one, particularly center Michael McCarron.
“I don’t know how the ref can stand there with a straight face and call that a goal,” McCarron said. “Then they call Toronto, and they still decide it’s a goal. I’m dumbfounded. I feel like we got screwed.”
Online Discourse Split About the Goal
Many people online were puzzled by the call, while others saw it the same way the officials did.
Dave Jackson, a former NHL referee who’s now a rules analyst for ESPN, agreed with the call on the ice.
“If a defensive team knocks the net intentionally or accidentally and the attacking team has an imminent scoring opportunity, then the play is allowed to be completed,” he said in a post on X after the game concluded. “Correct call.”
Predators reporter Russell Vannozzi disagreed with Jackson’s assessment.
“After watching this play several more times and reviewing NHL Rule 63.7 on awarded goals, I still don’t think it should’ve counted as a Minnesota goal,” he said on X. “Marcus Johansson missed the initial tip-in shot and only got the puck back because the net was out of place.”
Of course, the Wild — and their supporters — were fine with the call. Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, said he wasn’t sure why the review took so long because he believed it was “as obvious as can be.”
Then there’s the general hockey fan, who, unlike the media, can be a little less tame. That was certainly the case for Michael Stevens, who thought there was no way it should’ve counted and even called for the NHL to fix the rule because it was a terrible way to end a game.
The Aftermath
While the game might be just one of 82 during the regular season, the result could still matter toward the end of the year. With the Wild and Predators both being members of the Central Division, there’s a legitimate possibility that this controversial goal is the reason one team makes the playoffs and the other doesn’t.
As things currently stand, the Predators are 5-6-4 and have amassed 14 points to start the season, while the Wild are right on their tail with a 5-6-3 record and 13 points.
