Resigning Was Best Move Barry Trotz Ever Made with Predators

In the middle of the season, the Nashville Predators couldn't have anticipated they'd lose their top executive. But that's exactly what happened, as general manager Barry Trotz retired from his role and an illustrious tenure with the organization.

The move throws the Predators head-first into a new GM search while trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. At first glance, it might seem like a move that could cause the detriment of the Nashville squad.

Despite this, Trotz's decision is a fantastic one for the organization. During his time as the GM, he's failed to reach the levels he did as the head coach. Knowing this, Trotz made the his best move of his tenure by stepping down before things continued to get worse.

Misuse of Salary Cap

Trotz's biggest failure as the GM was his misuse of the team's salary cap. Under his watch, the Predators went on a historic spending spree. During the 2024 free agency window, the team signed a trio of expensive free agents, and the moves are still hamstringing the franchise from moving forward. It was Trotz's decision to sign Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei the three 30+ year olds to multi-year contracts. Now, the team has $21 million committed to the veterans through the 2027-2028 seasons with little wiggle room to get out of the deals without their consent.

Trotz's aggressive approach backfired. Heading into the 2025 offseason, he doubled down on the spending. He acquired defender Nicolas Hague and signed him to an extension paying him $5.5 million per season through the 2028-2029 season.

If you're keeping score, that's $26.5 million tied into four players, the youngest being 27 years old.

The one contract that Trotz signed that deserves praise is his extension for star goalie Juuse Saros. SIgned in 2024, the eight-year deal pays Saros an average salary of $7.74 million. Saros has been one of the top netminders in the NHL since taking over as the starter in Nashville, and it was a no-brainer to retain him for the long-term.

Outside of that, the Predators have spent and spent and spent with no return on investment. That failure falls squarely on the shoulders of Trotz.

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators draft pick Tanner Molendyk shakes hands with incoming general manager Barry Trotz after being selected with the twenty fourth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Path Forward

Trotz also deserves credit for investing into young talent. The problem is that they won't get to the NHL level under Trotz's watch, which will make many forget that he's the one who brought these players in. Recent first-round picks Brady Martin and Matthew Wood are future top-six forwards. The offensive depth continues with exciting prospects like David Edstrom, Ryker Lee and Teddy Stiga right behind.

If the Preds add another exciting defender in the coming draft, they have a strong argument for having the best prospect pool in the NHL. Getting to this point is thanks to Trotz, but making good on all of that talent will be up to the next GM in charge.

A good leader knows when to leave. Trotz is a beloved coach and executive in the NHL, and deserves his flowers for an illustrious career. But his best move might be the final one he made, stepping down at an ideal time for the Nashville Predators rebuilding process.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!