Predators' Roman Josi Leads Overlooked Switzerland Olympic Squad

Nashville Predators captain and top defenseman Roman Josi is used to being overlooked. Since the moment he stepped foot onto the ice for the NHL squad, he and the Preds have been looked down upon.

Over the course of 1,005 NHL games, the Predators captain has defied the odds and expectations. A Norris Trophy winner in 2020, he nearly led the Preds to a Stanley Cup victory in 2016 and has been one of the best defenders in the league for over a decade.

No one expected him to become the franchise's all-time leader in scoring, but the 35-year-old sits atop the Predators' scoring list with 761 career points. Now, no one expects Josi and his country, Switzerland, to find success at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. But if you ask the often underestimated Josi, the Swiss's team game could help them earn their first Olympic medal in hockey since 1948.

Speaking to NHL.com, he shared his excitement and outlook as he and the Swiss try to surprise the field in Milan.

"We need to play a good team game at the Olympics," he said. "I think when you look at the top teams and the players they have, we'll need to play as a team. I think that's one of our strengths. We know each other pretty well and a lot of the guys played together at World Championship. Even at the Worlds, every time we had success it was because we played a really structured, good team game. I think it won't be any different at the Olympics."

Why Switzerland Can Medal

The field is absolutely stacked at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Canada is the runaway favorite, returning a huge portion of the lineup that just won the gold medal at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The United States, Sweden and Finland also stand out as favorites to capture medals, with countries like Czechia and Slovakia hot on their trails.

But the Swiss can surprise the tournament by doing exactly what Josi discussed. Yes, they are far from the most talented roster. They won't be able to use their star power to outclass another country.

Where they can succeed, however, is by playing a relentless and cohesive game. That's a style that Josi and the other standout NHL players, can get behind.

Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) attempts a shot on goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Don't Overlook These Swiss Players

In addition to hoping the entire lineup buys in, Switzerland's team has a few top players that they can depend on. In addition to Josi, the blue line features JJ Moser from the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's been a critical half of the team's top pairing alongside Darren Raddysh. Then there is stay-at-home defender Jonas Siegenthaler, who will be tasked with providing shutdown play in their own end.

On the offensive side, the the Swiss have a pair of New Jersey Devils forwards that will be key. Devils captain Nico Hieschier and winger Timo Meier are integral to any medal efforts. Hischier is one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, and he has the chance to showcase that on an international level. Meier, along with Los Angeles Kings sniper Kevin Fiala, will need to provide a ton of scoring as well.

If it all comes together, why not Switzerland? The team is overlooked heading into the Olympic Games, but maybe that's better. Josi and the Swiss are used to it, and they are ready to defy those low expectations.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!