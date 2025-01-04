Predators Goalie Finding Game
The Nashville Predators are having a disappointing season. With a 12-20-7 record, they are fighting it out to not finish last in the Central Division.
It's a far cry from where the Predators hoped they'd be this season. But as the their nightmare campaign continues, the tides may be changing as their star goalie is finally finding his stride.
His most recent start was a display of his all-star skillset. Going against a battered but still tough Vancouver Canucks, Saros slammed the door shut on their offense. He stopped all 27 shots against him to earn his fourth shutout of the season.
Juuse Saros has been the anchor in net for Nashville since fully assuming the starting job from franchise legend Pekka Rinne. Over the last three seasons, he's played in at least 65 games, including a career-high 67 starts in 2021-2022. He's one of the few goalies in the NHL that can be relied upon for that many starts in a season.
Like most of the Predators, Saros struggled out of the gate. He lost his first four starts of the 2024-2025 season and went through a stretch of eight straight starts without a win over the end of November and beginning of December.
But the end of the calendar year has been a change for Saros. He's won three of his last six starts and aside from allowing six goals in a start over that span, he's been rock solid.
A key figure to keep in mind is how much work the Predators are forcing on Saros. According to NHL EDGE statistics, he is seeing some of the most shots on goal of any goaltender this season. He's faced 870 shots against. The league average this season for a starting goalie is just under 400, putting Saros in the 97th percentile of shots against. The team surrenders scoring opportunities like it's part of their game plan, and it's left their star goalie out to dry frequently.
The Predators are out of the playoff race this season barring an unimaginable winning streak over the second half of the season. For Saros, however, the next 40 games are a chance to continue finding his game and reestablishing himself as one of the premier net minders in the NHL.
