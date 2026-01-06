Jersey Shore Cast Shows Devils Support

The New Jersey Devils may have seen better days, but nobody knows how to up the spirit quite like the "Jersey Shore" cast.

Following a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils' fanbase is in uproar over poor defensive play and yet another loss to this particular Metropolitan Division foe. This latest defeat also occurred on New Jersey captain Nico Hischier's birthday (he is now 27). The Devils are currently holding towards the bottom of the division with 46 points and a 22-18-2 overall record. New Jersey now looks to move forward in play at UBS Arena when they take on the New York Islanders on Jan. 6.

It has also been recently reported by Devils' team reporter Amanda Stein that New Jersey will be facing Ilya Sorokin in the net as he returns to the Islanders' lineup, while budding New York rookie star Matthew Schaefer is listed as day-to-day with an illness.

But, before the Devils and fans fully move forward — it is important to point out that two key figures of the New Jersey community attended the past two home games.

Jan 3, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) celebrates his goal against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Jersey Shore Cast Members 'Get Crazy' at Prudential Center

In the wise words of LMFAO, "get crazy, get wild. Let's party, get loud."

This may be the theme song for MTV's legendary television show 'Jersey Shore,' but it represents so much more as the TV show served as a career starter and monumental life moments for its cast members.

Two of those cast members include New Jersey's own Deena Nicole Cortese and JWOWW (Jennifer Lynn Farley). Deena was in attendance for the Devils' 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 3, while JWOWW took in the previously referenced 3-1 loss against the Hurricanes.

Our very own blast in a glass 🎉



Welcome to The Rock, @DeenaNicoleMTV! pic.twitter.com/8mfCbBirCa — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) January 3, 2026

'Jersey Shore' was an iconic reality show following various party-loving housemates and cast members as living together for summers at the Jersey Shore (and other locations such as Miami and Italy),all while balancing their chaotic social lives and New Jersey roots.

Deena — in addition to her friendship with Nicole (otherwise known as the beloved 'Snookie') — became a fan-favorite when she emerged in season 3, with JWOWW having been a cast regular from the very start.

JWOWW was known for having an outspoken personality and has participated in spin-off shows.

New Jersey's Jersey Shore remains a lifelong reminder of the show, with many fans of the New Jersey franchise often making references to the show — especially when the Devils host 'Jersey Shore' related themes such as "Jersey Shore Night."

The original final episode date of the show was on Dec. 20, 2012. However, it's clear the cast members and the Devils themselves will keep the show as a symbol of New Jersey for as long as they can.

