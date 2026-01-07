Germany Leaning on Oilers' Leon Draisaitl for Olympic Push

Germany unveiled its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, and the team will lean heavily on Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl to lead their medal push. The 30-year-old forward headlines a German squad that includes seven current NHL players and a mix of talented European league contributors.

Draisaitl brings elite offensive firepower and proven championship experience to a German team looking to make noise at the Olympics. The former Hart Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion with Edmonton gives Germany a legitimate game-breaker who can compete with the world's best players on the biggest stage.

His production speaks for itself. Draisaitl consistently ranks among the NHL's top scorers and has proven capable of elevating his game in high-pressure situations. Germany's Olympic hopes rest largely on his ability to dominate opponents and create offense when the team needs it most.

Strong NHL Contingent

Germany's roster features impressive NHL depth beyond just Draisaitl. Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle provides another elite offensive weapon who can take over games. The 23-year-old has developed into one of the league's most dynamic young players and gives Germany legitimate scoring punch on multiple lines.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider anchors the blue line. The 24-year-old Calder Trophy winner brings size, skill, and defensive responsibility that will be crucial against high-powered offensive teams. His ability to play in all situations makes him invaluable to Germany's medal aspirations.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer gives Germany stability between the pipes. The veteran netminder has proven he can steal games at the NHL level and will need to be at his best for Germany to compete with hockey's traditional powers.

The roster also includes Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, Vancouver Canucks forward Lukas Reichel, and Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm, providing additional NHL experience throughout the lineup.

European League Stars

Germany's non-NHL players come primarily from top German league clubs and other elite European competitions. Adler Mannheim is particularly well-represented with multiple players, while Eisbären Berlin and Red Bull München also contribute several roster spots.

Head coach Harold Kreis will be tasked with blending NHL stars with European league players into a cohesive unit capable of competing for medals. The challenge becomes finding chemistry quickly in a short tournament format where every game matters.

Medal Aspirations

Germany won't enter the Olympics as favorites, but they have the pieces to be dangerous. When Draisaitl and Stützle are clicking offensively, Seider is controlling play from the blue line, and Grubauer is making timely saves, Germany can compete with anyone.

The key will be avoiding early tournament stumbles and building momentum through group play. If Germany can advance deep into the medal rounds, their NHL talent gives them a legitimate chance to bring home hardware from Milano Cortina.

Draisaitl's leadership and production will determine how far Germany goes. The weight of expectations falls squarely on his shoulders as Germany's unquestioned best player and the centerpiece of their Olympic roster.

The group stage will see them facing the likes of Latvia, Denmark and the United States, with Team USA set to be their toughest competition in the preliminary stages. However, while Team USA boasts one of their most loaded rosters, Germany also has Draisaitl and with him anything is possible.

