Behind the Mask: Devils’ Jake Allen Has Passion for Giving Back

Most recently on the ice against the Washington Capitals, goaltender Jake Allen of the New Jersey Devils put up an impressive performance of 26 saves on 27 shots against and was named the third star of the game (with a .962 SV%). But off the ice, Allen has a heart of gold through his passion for giving back.

Allen's pursuit of charity work is longstanding. His own philanthropic platform of Program 34 has been around for over a decade. In addition, he's consistently donated across both the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals & Dreams program and to his hometown's Hockey New Brunswick — both of which help provide hockey equipment to youth players in need. In combination of his own work with Program 34, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams program in addition to Hockey New Brunswick, Allen has provided and raised over one million dollars to charitable endeavors.

Allen said to Breakaway On SI that as an active NHL player, he feels he has been given an opportunity to serve as a role model.

"We've been given a platform in this line of work that not many people have," Allen said in an exclusive. "And we have a voice, and we have a platform and a way to give back ... [I want] to set an example for kids down the road, so there's multiple reasons [I want to give back]. It's just really a no brainer."

Jake Allen's Impact with NHLPA Goals & Dreams

A fact in the sport of hockey that is often overlooked is the sheer cost of equipment. The average cost of hockey gear (stick, skates, helmet, gloves, pads, guards, etc) is in the upper hundreds on the lower end of equipment, with high end equipment costing up to $3,000 — in addition to also having to consider tournament fees and general cost of play.

NHLPA Goals & Dreams is projected to donate more than $800,000 (CAD) in hockey equipment at the program's cost during the 2025-26 season. Last season, NHLPA Goals & Dreams donated more than 1,000 sets of hockey equipment to 50 grassroots hockey programs. Since its launch in 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world.

"The NHLPA just does an awesome job at giving players access to that," Allen said of being able to provide funding for youth hockey equipment. "This game we're playing now that we all love is awesome, but it's exponentially more expensive over the last 10 years, and it's really eliminating a lot of kids access to just play the game. It doesn't really mean that you're trying to get the kids to make the NHL or the PWHL, or whatever rank they want to play, it's more just what the game brings the kids. And I think that's just really the tipping point is giving them an opportunity to start and sort of go from there."

With Allen's involvement, the Devils goaltender has been a part of multiple NHLPA Goals & Dreams hockey equipment donations that have seen over $40,000 in equipment donated to youth hockey in his home province of New Brunswick.

According to Andrew Wolfe — who leads the National Hockey League Players’ Association Goals & Dreams program, which provides equipment grants to volunteer-based, grassroots hockey programs — Allen is among the top players in the NHL who contribute to the NHLPA Goals & Dreams program on a regular basis.

"Jake's consistently been involved and it's been amazing to see," Wolfe said. "He'd be among the top group whose consistently involved in giving back ... It's amazing. It sets that example that he's reached the pinnacle of a career in terms of a hockey player, but that he's continuing to give back, and not forget where he came from."

Most recently in Jan., 2026, Allen donated 25 sets of hockey equipment, including two sets of goalie equipment. This donation was in partnership with the Smilezone Foundation and also spurred a mural of Allen that can be seen on site at The Moncton Hospital's Pediatric Department — helping bring the excitement of the game directly into a children's hospital setting.

Jake Allen's Smile Zone Foundation Mural, available for viewing at The Moncton Hospital within the Pediatric Department | COURTESY: NHLPA

Wolfe also said that Allen's contributions are especially powerful in that they are longstanding, ongoing and continuous — with all signs pointing towards more charity work as Allen's career in New Jerseys continues forward.

"Individual donations on their own are very important and can be immensely impactful. But when it's someone who has been doing this for years now, it shows how much you know he values this," Wolfe said.

Jake Allen Remembers Roots with Hockey New Brunswick

Nic Jansen is the Executive Director of Hockey New Brunswick (Hockey NB/HNB). Hockey NB is a non-profit, volunteer based organization who is the provincial governing body for grassroots hockey.

"Jake is like an extended ambassador for all of New Brunswick," Jansen said. "Anytime we've asked of Jake to to attend some of our camps, to provide provide video messages of support to provide financial assistance. Anything that's asked of him, he's always been willing to help out."

Allen also trains at the University of New Brunswick in the summers. He's known as a huge asset to the province and has given back consistently to assist with local player costs.

"He is a great role model," Jansen also said of Allen. "It's outstanding to see the work that he's done ... he provided $15,000 to Hockey New Brunswick [in 2019]. With that money, what we were able to do, in turn, is to work with some of the minor hockey associations in and around the Fredericton area that provided support for players who may not have been able to play hockey that needed assistance with registration costs, equipment, things like that. So it was a huge financial assistance."

HNB has previously noted that Program 34 and Allen have raised more than $300,000 through cash donations and in-kind support.

Allen said that while giving back in general is important, for him giving back to his hometown community of New Brunswick is extra special.

"I'm from a small Province of Canada, really one of the only hockey players from there in the last probably 15 or 20 years, I find that's part of my duty to find a way to support the people in the province that supported me to get to where I am," Allen said.

Jake Allen's Program 34, in His Own Words

It is important for one to remember that all of these charitable contributions are something Allen has prioritized as he is juggling a busy career and schedule in the NHL.

Allen was originally drafted in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft by St. Louis, and found his way to the Devils' roster in March of 2024. The former Stanley Cup winner (2018-19 season) has 221 wins, 29 career shutouts and a save percentage of .908. He is currently a part of the goalie tandem consisting of himself and Jacob Markstrom for New Jersey.

Nov 23, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (34) celebrates with Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) after their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Allen is also a known golfer. Similar to how he has combined his hockey success with charity, Allen has done the same thing through his passion for golfing. The most recent Jake Allen Classic — Allen's annual golf tournament that serves as a fundraiser for Program 34 — raised $60,000 for eight local charities in 2025.

As previously mentioned, Program 34 is Allen's own charity and is named after the number he wears on the ice. The philanthropy's mission is to reduce and eliminate barriers in participation caused by poverty, distance, disability and culture.

Allen said he is proud to have raised over $600,000 in total through his nonprofit.

"Program 34 is a nonprofit that I created in 2015," Allen said. "We've had eight different golf events, and we've raised over $600,000 so far in total."

In total, all of Allen's philanthropic endeavors mentioned means he has poured one million dollars into giving back to various charities and securing the future of hockey through grassroots programs.

Allen signed a five-year, nine million dollar contract with the Devils in July, 2025. Meaning for New Jersey, the combined goaltender and philanthropist will continue representing the Devils organization both on and off the ice for years to come.

We see you, Jake Allen 👀 pic.twitter.com/jz5NlQqXtY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2026

Through his aforementioned work with youth hockey equipment, Allen is also doing his part to secure the future of the sport. For him, it is paramount that hockey continues to come full circle.

"The game's in a great place, it really is," Allen said. "I have a great perspective on the whole sport itself and where it's going, and the excitement, the passion. But again, at the same time, we're trying to create access for these kids to play, because we know how great this game is. We think it's the best game in the world, and more and more people should have resources to play it. And that's sort of just the tipping point of this whole thing. Being a hockey player, being an athlete, being a dad, I see sort of the full circle of what the game gives to people, what the game's given to me."

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