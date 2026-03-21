Devils' Jack Hughes Honors Gaudreau Family With Charity Donation

Everyone knows that Jack Hughes has been Team USA's golden boy since he scored the overtime winner to bring the gold medal back to Hockey USA. But his latest gesture earlier this week just proved to the hockey world that the golden boy also has a golden heart.

The Devils' center chose a meaningful destination for his Pat McAfee Show winnings by donating the $100,000 prize he earned during a February appearance on the popular ESPN program. One of the charities he chose to donate to was the Gaudreau Family Foundation.

The organization honored the Olympic gold medalist with an emotional tweet by the official X handle of the foundation earlier today. The Gaudreau family expressed deep appreciation for Hughes, including them among the charitable organizations receiving support from his television appearance windfall.

Hughes won the prize by drilling a shot during a segment filmed at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Devils star converted the difficult attempt with ease, securing the six-figure donation that he would split among several causes close to his heart.

Family Connection

The Gaudreau family revealed that Gaudreau's mother, Jane, and both his sisters, Kristen and Katie, connected with Hughes following New Jersey's recent game. The meeting provided an opportunity for personal interaction between the Olympic hero and the family working to preserve the legacies of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

We are so honored that @jhugh86 chose to include the Gaudreau Family Foundation among the charities he supported with his @PatMcAfeeShow winnings.



Jack, the fact that you thought of John and Matty means more to our family than you know. pic.twitter.com/3wh8KbYB7b — Gaudreau Family 5K (@Gaudreau5K) March 21, 2026

"We are so honored that Jack Hughes chose to include the Gaudreau Family Foundation among the charities he supported with his Pat McAfee Show winnings," the foundation wrote. "Jack, the fact that you thought of John and Matty means more to our family than you know."

The foundation described the donation as transformative for their mission. The significant financial contribution will support ongoing efforts to keep the Gaudreau brothers' memories alive through charitable work and community engagement programs.

Olympic Tribute

Hughes developed a connection to the Gaudreau family through Team USA's emotional Olympic tribute. Johnny's No. 13 jersey and Matthew's No. 21 sweater hung in the American locker room throughout the Milan tournament as the team honored the fallen brothers.

The Gaudreau family attended all of Team USA's games in Milan with Johnny's widow, Meredith, and their children. Team USA even brought Gaudreau's oldest daughter, Noa (3), and his first son, Johnny Jr. (2), onto the ice for the gold medal celebration, creating some of the most bittersweet moments at Milan 2026.

Johnny Gaudreau had been preparing for Olympic team selection before the August 2024 tragedy. The seven-time NHL All-Star and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey. Since then, Hockey USA has made it its single-minded goal to honor his memory with an Olympic gold.

Lasting Impact

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk (19) of Team United States holds Noa Gaudreau, while Dylan Larkin (21) of Team United States holds Johnny Gaudreau, Jr., daughter and son of the late Johnny Gaudreau, on the ice after the medal ceremony for Team United States' win over Team Canada in the Gold Medal Game in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was Hughes who made that goal a reality for his team, scoring the golden goal that broke a 46-year-old drought for his national side. The historic moment came with added emotional weight as the team carried the Gaudreau brothers' memory throughout the tournament.

"Jane, Kristen, and Katie loved having the chance to connect with you after a recent Devils game," the foundation tweeted regarding Hughes' meeting with them. "This donation will be truly transformative as we continue moving forward in keeping John's and Matty's legacies alive."

The gesture exemplified just how much the Devils' center cares about his former Team USA linemate, and beyond his empty-net goals and his overtime victories, he is truly America's golden boy.

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