Devils' Jack Hughes Predicted Olympic Gold Before 2019 Draft

Seven years ago, before the 2019 NHL draft, Jack Hughes wrote a letter to his future self for ESPN. In it, he imagined a moment that seemed almost too perfect to be real. He dreamed of representing the United States at the Olympics alongside his brothers Quinn and Luke, winning a gold medal together in the ultimate family triumph.

On February 22, that teenage dream became a reality. Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime against Canada at Milano Cortina 2026, delivering Team USA its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. His brother Quinn played alongside him on the blue line for the Americans, creating the exact scenario Jack had written about as a 17-year-old.

Dominant Tournament Performance

Hughes finished the Olympics with seven points in six games, including four goals and three assists. The 24-year-old center recorded 15 shots on goal throughout the tournament, trailing only his brother Quinn among American skaters in total points. Quinn finished with eight points, leading all Team USA players.

The New Jersey Devils star thrived on a line with Tage Thompson and Dylan Larkin during the knockout rounds. Hughes opened the tournament by recording primary assists on both of Brock Nelson's goals in the opener against Latvia, setting the tone for what would become a dominant American run.

His elite skating ability shone through in the 3-on-3 overtime format of the gold medal game. Hughes became just the second player ever to score an overtime goal in an Olympic gold medal game with NHL players participating, joining Sidney Crosby's legendary 2010 golden goal for Canada in Vancouver.

The Prophetic Letter

In the 2019 letter, Hughes wrote about his brothers with remarkable clarity. He said Quinn and Luke made him who he was on and off the ice, expressing hope they would all have great NHL careers together. He continued with what now reads as prophecy.

"Maybe we all represented the United States at the Olympics or World Championships," he wrote. "

"Maybe we won a gold medal (or gold medals) together. What an honor that would be."

That passage captures the entire story of the Olympic run. The Hughes brothers did represent the United States at the Olympics. They did win gold together. The honor Jack imagined as a teenager became the defining moment of his career seven years later.

Return to New Jersey

Hughes returns to the Devils sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 28-24-2 record. He has battled injuries throughout his career but posted 36 points in 36 games this season before the Olympic break.

The Devils chase a playoff spot with 25 games remaining in the regular season. Hughes brings Olympic gold and momentum back to New Jersey as the stretch run begins.

