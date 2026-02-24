Jack Hughes Proud to Share Gold Medal Honor With U.S. Women's Team

Jack Hughes didn't just win Olympic gold for the U.S. men's hockey team. He won it alongside the U.S. women's hockey team, and that made the achievement even more special.

The New Jersey Devils star opened up about watching the women's team capture gold and what it meant to match their accomplishment.

Hughes and his brother Quinn were in the stands for the women's gold medal game, and their reaction was pure emotion.

"If there's a camera on Quinn and me when the women's team won, we'd look like the biggest superfans of all time," Hughes said on the "Today" show. "We were just jumping up and down. We couldn't believe it."

Late Night Sprint

The celebration didn't last long. The Hughes brothers had a game the next night, so they had to cut their festivities short despite the late hour.

"We locked in, said goodbye because we had a game the next night. It was late. And we sprinted out of there," Hughes said.

But before the men's team had their chance at gold, Hughes ran into one of the women's players and made sure to congratulate her.

Proud Moment

Hughes saw Megan Keller in the café the next night after the women won their gold medal and the men's team beat Slovakia. The two were just waiting for food when they started talking, and Hughes couldn't help but express his admiration.

Jack Hughes on supporting the U.S. women’s hockey team...



"I was just like, 'Megan, I'm so proud of you. I'm so happy for you,'" he said. "Couldn't have happened to a better person."

That conversation stuck with Hughes. When he scored the golden goal in overtime to give the men's team their own gold medal, thoughts of the women's team were on his mind.

"In my mind, I'm just like so many things, thoughts, and one of my thoughts was her," Hughes said. "I'm so proud to join her as a gold medalist."

Special for the U.S.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that both the men's and women's teams traveled to Italy and came home with gold medals. That kind of sweep doesn't happen often, and Hughes recognized the significance.

"For the men's and the women's team, to go over to Italy and win the gold medal, so special for the U.S.," Hughes said.

The men's team fed off the energy from the women's victory. Watching them celebrate gold gave the men extra motivation to finish the job themselves.

And when Hughes buried the overtime winner, he didn't just win for his teammates. He won for every American hockey player who made the trip to Milan Cortina.

The Hughes brothers were superfans in the stands for the women's team, then Jack became a hero on the ice for the men's team. That's how you create an Olympic moment that an entire country won't forget.

