Devils' Paul Cotter Expects Fireworks in New Year’s Eve Showdown

The New Jersey Devils have spent most of this season proving they can win in different ways. Some nights it’s speed and skill, others it’s structure and patience. What has separated them from the pack is an ability to stay competitive no matter how the game tilts, even when things get uncomfortable.

That adaptability has allowed the Devils to become ateam that believes it can go toe-to-toe with anyone. They don’t shy away from physical games. They don’t panic when momentum swings. And they don’t forget nights that slip away when they shouldn’t.

That’s why the calendar matters. Some games don’t fade with time. They sit there, waiting for a response.

The last time the Devils played the Columbus Blue Jackets was one of those nights — an emotional roller coaster that still lingers.

A Night in New Jersey That Spiraled Fast

New Jersey was handed an early gift the last time they played Columbus on Dec. 1. The Blue Jackets made costly mistakes, and the Devils quickly had a 2–0 lead just three minutes into the game. It looked like the start of a comfortable night, but it turned out to be anything but that.

Columbus flipped the script completely, scoring four unanswered goals to eventually win 5–3. The loss stung even more because it came on a night meant to celebrate Brenden Dillon, who was skating in his 1,000th NHL game. Dillon became just the 11th undrafted defenseman since the 1963 NHL Draft to reach the milestone — a testament to his toughness, longevity, and love for the game of hockey.

Instead, the game unraveled into chaos. Early in the second period, Dillon dropped the gloves with Dmitri Voronkov in a quick, heavy scrap. Dillon took a bad fall during the fight and was forced to the locker room. Though he returned late in the period, he didn’t play in the third, putting a sour edge on what should have been a celebratory night.

Some rough stuff in the Devils vs. Blue Jackets game after Brenden Dillon was originally helped to the locker room, but has since returned.



(🎥: MSGSN) pic.twitter.com/x88Y57nN4v — BarDown (@BarDown) December 2, 2025

The madness didn’t stop there. The teams combined for 74 penalty minutes, with 64 coming in the second period alone. Eight fighting majors were handed out. Jonas Siegenthaler was ejected not only for fighting Adam Fantilli, but also for the rare, almost unheard-of infraction of not having his jersey properly fastened.

Later, Paul Cotter found himself dropping the gloves with Brendan Smith as tensions continued to boil over (video below). By the time the final horn sounded, the game felt less like a loss and more like a warning shot.

Cotter Speaks on the Devils’ Versatility

During a postgame media scrum, Cotter was asked if the chaos threw the Devils off their game. His answer revealed a lot about how this team sees itself.

“I think a good thing about our team is I’d say we’re pretty versatile with whatever comes our way,” Cotter said. “You want a tough, hard-nosed game, we’ve got guys for that. You want a skill game, we’ve got guys for that too. So I think that’s ultimately our superpower, being able to be versatile.”

Dec 19, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Paul Cotter (47) prepares for the game against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That mindset has shown up all season. New Jersey can win track meets or grind through physical battles. Young players like Simon Nemec have taken big steps forward, giving the Devils confidence on the back end while embracing the physical side of the game. That balance allows them to stay composed even when things get messy.

Just seconds after the last fight, a fourth fight broke out as Paul Cotter and Brendan Smith duked it out behind the net#NJDevils #CBJ #NHL pic.twitter.com/LwJ6MoSLB7 — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) December 2, 2025

Versatility isn’t just about style. It’s about staying connected as a group when emotions run high. The Devils believe that’s where their edge lies.

Devils Expect “Quite the Match” on New Years Eve

When asked if the rematch with Columbus was circled on the calendar, Cotter didn’t dodge the moment.

“I’m sure it’s gonna be quite the match next time we play them.”

It’s hard to hear that and not think of unfinished business. Dillon’s milestone night was cut short. A lead that vanished. A game that spiraled into chaos. New Year’s Eve feels like the perfect stage for a response.

There’s also a sense that the Devils didn’t love how that first game got away from them — or how quickly it turned ugly. Players remember those things. Teams do too.

If the first meeting was chaos, the rematch might be calculated chaos — with tempers ready to boil and score to settle. One thing feels certain: no one in that building will be expecting a quiet night.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!