Devils' Brenden Dillon Reflects on Upcoming Emotional Milestone
New Jersey Devils' defenseman Brenden Dillon is going from a childhood hockey player who just wanted to "play in one NHL game," to hitting his 1000th against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Puck drop on Dec. 1 is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Prudential Center. On his career so far, Dillon, has posted 221 points (42 goals, 179 assists) across his 999 games. Originally going undrafted, Dillon was signed as a free agent by the Devils in July, 2024 following time with the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals and the Winnipeg Jets.
Morning skate saw Dennis Cholowski taking reps with Dillon.
Dillon Gets Emotional About Hitting 1000 Games
Following the conclusion of morning skate, New Jersey Team Reporter Amanda Stein showed Dillon a childhood picture of him skating — causing an emotional reaction with the blueliner realizing just how much his dreams have turned into a reality.
"I'm just happy, I'm excited," Dillon said while going through the emotions ahead of playing in his 1000th game. "I'm so thankful to play in the best league in the world and from every coach I've had to player to teammate, it's been awesome."
So far this season, Dillon has tallied nine points — including two he hit on Nov. 28 at the Buffalo Sabres with one goal and one assist. The British Columbia, Canada native is signed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with an annual average value of $4 million.
Young defenseman Luke Hughes said ahead of Dillon hitting 1k, that the fellow-defenseman is a quality person both on and off the ice for New Jersey.
"He's an unbelievable person and he fits in unbelievably in our team and just his style of play, physicality and what he brings to our D-core is huge," Hughes said. "And then just as a person I think he's one of my really good friends. You know, it’s funny say that when I’m 22 and he’s 34. He’s just a really special person and I’m really happy for him, and really excited to be part of it."
Dillon has seen play in the league since 2011 and is in the midst of his second year with the Devils.
New Jersey currently sits at second in the Metropolitan Division with 33 points and a 16-8-1 record, compared to the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-5) who are at the bottom of the division with 27 points.
Per Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, goaltender Jake Allen will got the nod between the pipes against Columbus. Left wing Jesper Bratt is currently the leading producer for New Jersey with 24 points, captain Nico Hischier follows him with 23.
