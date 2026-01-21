Devils Place Luke Hughes on Long-Term IR

The New Jersey Devils have placed defenseman Luke Hughes on Long-Term Injury Reserve, retroactive to Jan. 19 due to a shoulder injury.

As a result, defenseman Colton White has been recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate of the Utica Comets. White has since met with the Devils in Vancouver ahead of play against the Canucks and will be available if needed to play on Jan. 23.

It has been reported that it appears Hughes dislocated his shoulder. NHL insider Frank Seravalli first posted the report of the potential diagnosis on the late evening of Jan. 20, with Devils beat reporter Kristy Flannery reporting that Hughes is consulting with his Colorado doctor — believed to be Dr. Peter Millett — for further evaluation.

Hughes did not return for the third and final period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome after leaving mid-way through the second period. The injury likely occurred during a puck battle with Calgary's right wing Adam Klapka and center Justin Kirkland — with it being believed Hughes hyperextended his elbow.

Devils Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said an exact timeline for a return is not yet known, but that it will be an extended period of absence.

“He’s gonna have to get evaluated. He’s gonna miss time, for sure. You won’t see him on the rest of this road trip. We’re gonna get him evaluated and determine the length of the time [of his absence] from there,” Keefe said to the media postgame in Calgary.

Devils Recall Colton White

Hughes is 22-years-old and has 119 points on his career (22 goals, 97 assists) across 204 games played. So far throughout the 2025-26 season, he had posted 26 points.

Should he require shoulder surgery, the average timeline to return for a dislocated shoulder is around five to six months.

Hughes is currently signed to a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Devils that boasts an average annual value of $9 million. This deal came to fruition in Oct., 2025 as the defenseman was a restricted free agent.

Dec 14, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) takes a slap shot against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

White was originally selected by the Devils in fourth-round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He spent one year with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 before New Jersey signed him as a free agent in July 2024. The fellow blueliner has played in 107 NHL games and has 14 points (all assists) on his career.

He has played in 23 games with the Devils so far throughout the year, posting four assists. At 28, White stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 187 pounds — in addition to his four assists he has also recorded 23 hits and 16 blocks.

Following play against the Canucks, the New Jersey club will travel to take on the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 25 before returning to the Prudential Center on Jan. 27 to host the Winnipeg Jets.

The Devils are currently standing with 54 points in the Metropolitan Division with a 26-22-2 overall record.

