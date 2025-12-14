Devils' Luke Hughes Scores vs. Canucks After Blockbuster Trade

For the New Jersey Devils, a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks did not build the momentum expected when the Devils took on the Vancouver Canucks to close out a three-game homestand.

With snow all around Prudential Center on a wintry December afternoon, New Jersey put up a valiant offensive effort in posting 11 more shots than their opponent. Entering the matchup, the Devils were provided with a key advantage.

Former Vancouver captain and arguably the best player on the Canucks' roster — Quinn Hughes — was traded away to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick. With star New Jersey center Jack Hughes still out due to injury, defenseman Luke Hughes was the only Hughes brother on the ice in the matchup between these two teams for the first time in years. The result? A 2-1 win for the Canucks.

"I think we actually played pretty good today," Luke said in the locker room postgame. "Had a lot of zone time, just couldn't convert it into goals and we've just got to find a way ... It's aggravating. We just couldn't score. Just got to go back to the drawing board."

Vancouver got on the board first thanks to a goal scored on the power play from Jake DeBrusk following a Devils' call for slashing. This was quickly followed up with a goal from Buium, scoring in his debut for the Canucks following the previously referenced trade. The first period concluded 2-0 for the Canucks, with Vancouver posting nine shots on goal.

The second frame saw Luke bring the Devils within one, to plenty of noise from the stands. No. 43 was assisted by Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer.

Luke Hughes Last Brother Standing in 2026 "Hughes Bowl"

New Jersey Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame he was impressed with Luke's presence across the zones.

"I think these two games here, Luke's been really good," Keefe said. "I thought he was really good here today. He was a primary driver for us offensively not just because of the goal but getting the puck through the neutral zone, some of his plays in the offensive zone. I thought offensively he was a driver ... I don't think today we had to defend very much, really as a team at all because of the game plan early in the game."

Who else but #43. pic.twitter.com/r6ybPiZP3S — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 14, 2025

Bratt, a left wing who had an assist on the Devils' first goal of the day from Luke, skated onto the ice against the Canucks already as the team leader on the club statsheet. He still currently leads the Devils with now-29 points.

The game also marked Devils' defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler's 400th NHL game of his career.

New Jersey now moves to an 18-4-1 overall record. The Devils next see action following a break in play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 17. Quinn is slated to make his debut with Minnesota on Dec. 14 against the Boston Bruins, with puck drop set for 6 p.m. EST on the same evening as the Devils' most recent loss.

The Devils concluded play against Vancouver with 26 shots compared to the Canucks' 15. On the flip side, New Jersey was previously 9-3 when outshot by opposing teams. In their homestand, the Devils lost 8-4 to Tampa Bay prior to defeating the Ducks and falling to Vancouver.

