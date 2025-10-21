Devils' Jack, Luke Hughes Announce Youth Reading Program
"Hughes Brothers ’Pucks & Pages" has officially been launched by New Jersey Devils star players Jack and Luke Hughes.
Jack, a forward, and Luke, a defenseman have launched this multi-year reading program in order to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth. Books chosen by the Hughes brothers will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and select children. Their families will also have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth, but to also highlight the impact of team sport.
The first book for the program has already been selected. "Fast Pitch" by Nic Stone is a challenging and heartwarming coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field.
Jack, Luke Hughes Looking to Inspire Youth Through the Power of Reading
Both Jack and Luke said the two each share a passion of reading that they are very excited to share to the local youth community.
"Pucks & Pages is an awesome program that we are excited to be creating. It’s an interactive way to engage students with our passion for reading for many years to come," Jack and Luke said. "We're lucky ... we can bring people to the game, meet them after, and share that experience."
The Hughes brothers are a part of one of the most popular hockey families of the modern era — the middle brother is Jack; the eldest, Quinn, is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks. All three were taught by their mother — Ellen Hughes — who is a former ice hockey silver medalist and is involved with Team USA Hockey.
Luke is the youngest, and recently made headlines on Oct. 1 after signing a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV).
The budding young defenseman is coming off his second full season in New Jersey and tallied 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) after playing 71 games in 2024-25; this led all Devils blueliners. On the year so far Luke has already posted four points across five games played.
"This is a new opportunity for us to help out and it's pretty cool and i love the idea," Luke said.
Jack has 357 points on his career so far and has already scored 144 goals as he's in the midst of his seventh year in the NHL.
The Devils are currently 4-1 so far and most recently beat the Edmonton Oilers, 5-3. Jack scored two goals and one assist against the reigning Stanley Cup runner ups.
