Devils' Luke Hughes Facing Uncertain Injury Timeline

New Jersey Devils' defenseman Luke Hughes is being reported to have dislocated his shoulder.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli first posted the report on the late evening of Jan. 20. The news came after Hughes did not return for the third and final period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome after leaving mid-way through the second period. It appears the injury occurred during a puck battle with Calgary's right wing Adam Klapka and center Justin Kirkland. The Devils ended up winning the game, 2-1, in overtime.

Sounds like initial diagnosis was #njdevils Luke Hughes dislocated his shoulder tonight in Calgary.



Will await word from Devils postgame and potential timeline as he continues to be evaluated. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 20, 2026

New Jersey next turns their attention to facing off against the Edmonton Oilers.

Devils' team reporter Amanda Stein reported that head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed that Hughes will miss at least the remainder of the road stretch, but is still requiring further evaluation. The Devils do not return home until Jan. 27, when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Sheldon Keefe said that Luke Hughes will miss the remainder of the #NJDevils road trip, and sounded like potentially more, saying “he will miss some time”. https://t.co/Ql2f5QVEq8 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 20, 2026

Devils' Defenseman Requires Injury Evaluation

Hughes is 22 and has 119 points on his career (22 goals, 97 assists) across 204 games played. So far throughout the 2025-26 season, he has posted 26 points.

The blueliner was originally drafted No. 4 overall by New Jersey back in 2021. His career-high so far was earned in 2023-24, with 47 points.

Dec 30, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) skates during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Hughes's first-round selection came after he played in 80 career games and scored 27 goals and 60 assists for 87 points with the University of Michigan. He was also the captain for Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Championship, and led the red, white and blue in TOI (23:01) en route to earning the bronze medal.

It's also being reported that the injury occurred due to Hughes hyperextending his shoulder out of proper placement.

“He’s gonna have to get evaluated. He’s gonna miss time, for sure. You won’t see him on the rest of this road trip. We’re gonna get him evaluated and determine the length of the time [of his absence] from there,” Keefe said to the media postgame.

In addition — Hughes's elder brother, Jack, who is also on the Devils' roster was seen going down the tunnel to check on Luke. Should Luke require shoulder surgery, the average timeline to return for a dislocated shoulder is around five to six months.

A better look at the Luke Hughes injury from tonight #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/zBnIzslzBB — Josh (@joshlangerr) January 20, 2026

Luke is currently signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Devils that boasts an average annual value of $9 million. This deal came to fruition in Oct., 2025 as the defenseman was a restricted free agent.

Jack recently returned to the New Jersey lineup prior to the holiday break, after sustaining a hand injury in a freak-accident. The star center saw his first game back against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21.

Another injury for the Devils could not have come at a worse time. New Jersey currently sits within the bottom three of the Metropolitan Division (52 points), with a 25-22-2 overall record.

