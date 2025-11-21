Jets Lose Connor Hellebuyck Because of Surgery
The Winnipeg Jets have quietly put together a strong start to their season, but almost no one has noticed. It's not because of anything they’ve done wrong, but because of the two giants standing in front of them.
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche have dominated the NHL so thoroughly that the Central Division has become the league’s toughest mountain to climb. With those two titans having the best records in hockey, Winnipeg’s strong play has been overshadowed.
This week, the Jets received news that briefly froze the fanbase. According to breaking reporting from Darren Dreger, Winnipeg is shutting down star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck so he can undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure.
The timeline is estimated at four to six weeks, with both Hellebuyck and the organization agreeing that now is the right moment to address the knee issue he has been dealing with for a while. The belief internally is that fixing it immediately will prevent it from lingering.
It’s a setback — not a devastating one, but significant enough to shake up the Jets’ season a little. Hellebuyck is chasing history this season with his sights set on a third straight Vezina Trophy, something that hasn't been done since Dominik Hasek did it in 1997-1999. Missing over a month could make that run nearly impossible, but the Jets and their franchise goalie aren’t focused on awards. They're main priority is making sure their MVP goalie is healthy when the games truly matter.
Impact on Winnipeg’s Season and Playoff Path
And no one in the Jets organization needs to be reminded how important Hellebuyck is. Last season’s team MVP and already a three-time Vezina winner, Hellebuyck is the backbone of everything Winnipeg does. He masks mistakes, steals points, calms chaos, and gives the Jets a chance every single night. There are plenty of great players throughout the roster, but he is the engine that keeps them competitive inside hockey’s toughest division.
So yes, Jets fans probably held their breath when the news first broke. Seeing the franchise cornerstone sidelined is never easy, especially when the margin for error in the Central is razor thin. But the good news is the injury isn’t long-term, the timeline is manageable, and this is the smart window to handle it.
The Jets don’t need to win the division. They don’t need to outpace Colorado or Dallas in November or December. They just need to get in.
When the postseason begins and Hellebuyck returns, Winnipeg turns into a team that can challenge the NHL's most elite teams.
