Lightning's Jon Cooper Reveals Key to Success Despite Injury
Tampa Bay’s turnaround this season has been remarkable. After a rough 1–4–2 start, the Lightning have surged to a 13–7–2 record, going 12–3 in their last 15 games. In less than a month, they’ve gone from the bottom of the Atlantic Division to first place, with one of the NHL’s best records. After three consecutive first-round exits following three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances, the team looks poised to make another deep postseason run.
What makes this resurgence even more impressive is the context: Tampa Bay has battled significant injuries to key players. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, the team’s top two defensemen, have been sidelined for the last seven games, while Erik Cernak has missed several contests, and Brayden Point is the latest Lightning player to get injured.
These absences have created opportunities for younger defensemen like JJ Moser, Lilleberg, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous, all of whom have stepped up and exceeded expectations. Cooper recently praised rookie defenseman, D’Astous for how well he has adjusted to taking on bigger responsibilities in his early NHL games.
Young Lightning Players Stepping Up
One of the season’s most dramatic moments came in a 2–1 overtime win against the Oilers (video below), where Tampa Bay held Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to just a single point, despite missing Cernak, McDonagh and Hedman. In a storybook moment, Jake Guentzel scored the overtime game-winner in his 100th game as a Bolt, following a hat trick in his 99th.
The performance highlighted just how much the Lightning’s young defensemen are contributing. Pulling off this kind of defensive effort against the two best players in the league is difficult for any team in the NHL — let alone one with such a young and inexperienced blue line.
Cooper Shares Key to Managing Tampa's Injury Struggles
After Tampa’s 3–0 win over the Flyers, their first shutout of the season, Cooper was asked about the challenges of dealing with nightly lineup uncertainty due to injuries. He answered by giving the teams young players credit for stepping up and the veterans for making them comfortable.
“Do we have a lot of big-name players out of our lineup? There’s no question. But the players that are filling in, they showed us stuff during camp. And as much as at times they may think, ‘Somebody else comes back, I may go back down,’ they’re not thinking that. They’re thinking, ‘I’m going to continue to play here and be a part of the Lightning.’ And guys are making a great case for being a part of this team, if not right now, then in the future. It’s a pretty collective effort, and I gotta give the veteran guys a lot of credit for making everybody feel comfortable who hasn’t been here the whole year. And the young guys have seized the opportunity, so it’s been fun to watch.”
Praise for JJ Moser and the Young Core
In the same press conference, Cooper also spoke highly of JJ Moser for how important he’s been to Tampa’s defense. Usually paired with Hedman, Moser has taken on a bigger leadership role, seeing more minutes due to the teams injuries. This combination of veteran guidance and young talent has allowed the Lightning to maintain consistency despite constant lineup changes.
Tampa Bay’s success in the face of adversity shows just how deep their roster has become. If these young players continue to perform at this level, the Lightning could become an even scarier contender when fully healthy. The challenge now is sustaining this momentum and ensuring the team doesn't get complacent.
With injuries continuing to test Tampa Bay, Jon Cooper’s approach of trusting his young players and fostering a collective effort might be the key to navigating a long season. For now, the Lightning are proving that depth and poise can overcome even the toughest challenges.
