Islanders Star Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Against William Eklund

Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving San Jose’s bench. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 8, 2026

Per the NHL Public Relations and National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety brief, the particular incident in reference was against San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund at the Sharks bench during the March 7 matchup between San Jose and the Islanders. It occurred at the 16:15 mark of the third period — with Horvat messing with Eklund's visor and helmet. The $2,500 fine will go towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

NEWS: #Isles F Bo Horvat has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct last night vs #TheFutureIsTeal.

pic.twitter.com/YXEeBqW8sZ — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 8, 2026

The Emergency Assistance Fund was specifically designated to assist NHLAA members facing catastrophic health issues without insurance coverage and experiencing financial hardship.

The Islanders defeated San Jose with a final score of 2-1 in overtime. Horvat and teammate Tony DeAngelo scored for the New York franchise, with young league star Macklin Celebrini scoring the lone goal for the Sharks and posting four total shots on goal.

Bo Horvat Fined $2,500 Due to Actions Against William Eklund

Horvat — who is 30 — is a former No. 9 overall pick. He was traded to the Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks in Jan., 2023. The forward has a current career total of 605 points across 296 goals and 309 assists.

Mar 7, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) shoots the puck against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) and center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

He scored the game winner in OT at the 4:20 mark, assisted by Matthew Schaefer and Mathew Barzal.

Tensions ran high throughout play between the Sharks and Islanders, with questionable calls, non-calls, physicality and cheap shots throughout.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said this is what play looks like when fighting for a wild card berth.

“If we’re going to play in the playoffs, that’s what it’s gonna be like. We’ve got to get comfortable. We got to get comfortable being a little uncomfortable at times,” Warsofsky said per San Jose Hockey Now. “That’s what the game is. We’re going to learn from it. These are great experiences, and sometimes, you get a lot of experiences through failure, and you get to learn through those experiences."

The Sharks next turn their attention to an upcoming five-game road stretch, starting off at the Buffalo Sabres on March 10. The Islanders are near the top of the Metropolitan Division and currently sit with 77 points, featuring a 36-23-5 overall record.

Eklund is only 23 and was originally drafted by San Jose with the No. 7 overall pick in 2021. He has 148 points across 231 games played and has tallied 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) for the Sharks this year.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!