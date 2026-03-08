Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Needs Contract Extension Soon

Young star Macklin Celebrini is eligible for a contract extension with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2026.

Celebrini previously signed a three-year, entry-level contract in July of 2024. Maximum entry level deals remain at $975,000 — meaning given Celebrini's success, it is extremely safe to assume that San Jose will waste absolutely no time in handing the 19-year-old an extension past this current number. Celebrini recently led the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in goals with five for Team Canada/all Olympic players and has recorded 88 points (31 goals, 57 assists) across the year so far in the NHL for San Jose.

The Sharks are coming off of an overtime loss to the New York Islanders by a score of 2-1 on March 7.

With that information in mind, San Jose beat reporter Sheng Peng recently reported that Sharks' General Manager Mike Grier made a joke surrounding Celebrini's upcoming extension.

"I don't want to think about the number," Grier said.

What Could Macklin Celebrini's Contract Extension Look Like?

Naturally — this begs the question, what could Celebrini's new contract look like?

Current league icon Connor McDavid saw an $11.575 million increase from his entry-level contract to his first extension. For Celebrini to set a contract extension record (per se) he would need an increase of $11.6 million.

When considering this number, Grier has to consider that Celebrini very much is the future of the franchise. After all, the team's hashtag across X is now quite literally "the future is teal."

Mar 6, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) and center Macklin Celebrini (71) warm up before the game against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Celebrini was No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He then immediately had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and would go on to score his first hat trick in April, 2025. The Canadian also became the first teenager in Sharks history to score 30 goals in a season while adding three assists in a 7-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens as recently on March 3, 2026.

Previously playing for Boston University, at 17 he became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey and was named rookie of the year and player of the year in Hockey East.

On his career so far, the budding star already has 151 points. His future with the Sharks is inevitable, as Celebrini even played junior hockey with the San Jose franchise. The question is, what will his new price be?

Given his success, it seems like almost no price will be too high, and that record-setting $11.6 million increase could very well be within his future.

With Celebrini on the roster, San Jose sits with 66 points in the Pacific Division and is fighting for playoff contention.

