Canadiens HC Weighing Defensive Pairings With Kaiden Guhle's Return

Head coach Martin St. Louis recently addressed the pending return of Kaiden Guhle and made it clear the Montreal Canadiens will experiment with their defensive pairings to find the right balance. The coach suggested multiple scenarios are on the table, including moving Lane Hutson to his off-side.

Guhle has been sidelined since October 16 with a partially torn adductor muscle that required surgery on November 14. However, while this gives more defensive options to St. Louis, it also poses the problem of whom he would deploy as part of his top four.

Hutson's Versatility

St. Louis admitted that with the form that Hutson is showing, it is hard to argue about his presence on the back line. The reigning Calder Trophy winner has the skills to play from both sides but the bulk of his points production has come from his natural left side.

"When you bring a guy like Kaiden Guhle back in the lineup, you're gonna juggle the pairings a bit," St. Louis explained. "How exactly we're gonna balance this, I don't know."

The coach noted that while Hutson's offensive numbers have been better on the left side, he questioned whether that production stems from playing his natural position or simply reflects the team's overall improved play and Hutson's elevated performance.

"We're very aware that Lane is able to play on his right side," St. Louis said. "We're also very aware that offensively, he gives us more on the left side."

Questions Without Answers

St. Louis admitted he doesn't have definitive answers about how the pairings will shake out. Hutson has recorded 110 points through his first 126 NHL games, putting him in elite company among young defensemen, and the coach wants to ensure he remains in positions where he can maximize his offensive impact.

"Is he producing more on the left because he's playing on the left side? Or is he producing more on the left because of the context of everyone playing well and he's elevated his game? I don't know," the coach acknowledged.

The flexibility extends beyond just Hutson. St. Louis suggested Guhle himself might see time on the right side despite being a left-handed shot, giving the coaching staff multiple options for configuring the blue line.

"We know he's got the tools of playing on both sides," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we juggled a bit. Will he always play on the left? I don't know. Will Guhle play on the right side sometimes? Perhaps."

Depth and Options

With Guhle back in the mix for the Canadiens, it now gives the Montreal coach seven NHL-level defensive options to choose his top four from. While it will lead to competition for ice time among them, it will allow St. Louis to deploy his blue line more strategically, basing them on game situations.

However, the head coach himself doesn’t seem too worried about it. He mentioned, “ We're very happy with our defensive squad. We're going to find a way to get some pace and rhythm and put players in situations where they could best help the team."

With the Canadiens sitting atop the Atlantic Division, St. Louis will be looking to take the win against Detroit. With a 25-13-6 record, they currently hold 56 points and are tied with the Red Wings. A win will help them gain the undisputed lead.

Moreover, it will also help St. Louis to figure out which defensive pairings work the best while also having multiple options available for the first time in several years for a blue line that remembers being devastated by injuries.

