Midseason Favorites Emerging in Vezina Trophy Race

With the NHL season right around its midway point, it’s time to look at which players are in contention to win some hardware once everything is said and done. For goaltenders, the prize at the end of the marathon is the Vezina Trophy, an award that derives its name from Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens great Georges Vezina.

Following Vezina’s death from tuberculosis in 1926 at just 39 years old, the NHL introduced the Vezina Trophy after the 1926-27 season — and it has been awarded ever since.

Three goalies are currently in the running for the honor. So, who’s the favorite to be crowned the NHL’s best goalie at the end of the season? Let’s find out.

Logan Thompson

Jan 1, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson (48) dons his facemask prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Being named to Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games that are set to begin in February might just be one of many storied accomplishments that Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson is set to earn this year.

Thompson, who went undrafted before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, has blossomed in America’s capital over the past two seasons. Through 75 games with the Capitals, he has posted a .913 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average. When just looking at this season — which is what the Vezina Trophy is attempting to do — the numbers are even better: In 32 starts, he is 16-12-4 and has a .916 save percentage with a 2.35 goals-against average. That’s pretty stellar.

As such, Thompson is currently the front-runner to take home the Vezina at season’s end. And while there are other contenders in the pack who could catch up, it might be difficult — especially if he keeps up the pace the rest of the way.

Scott Wedgewood

Jan 6, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning] during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In a season that’s been filled with surprises, the emergence of Colorado Avalanche netminder Scott Wedgewood has been one that many should’ve seen coming. Wedgewood has long been one of the more consistent backup goalies the NHL has to offer, and it was only a matter of time before he got his shot in the sun as the main guy. He’s finally obtained that honor with Colorado over the past year, and he’s definitely made the most of it.

In 28 games this season, Wedgewood is 19-3-4 with a .917 save percentage and a fantastic 2.19 goals-against average. All those figures are some of, if not the best in the league. In the words of Jim Carrey in The Mask, “Not too shabby.”

One thing holding Wedgewood back is the presence of Mackenzie Blackwood. The two goalies share the load more so than a regular goalie tandem, meaning Wedgewood doesn’t have as many opportunities to shine like Thompson or some other players do. While the setup works great for the Avalanche and their pursuit of a championship, it’s not ideal for Wedgewood’s chances at the Vezina.

Jake Oettinger

Jan 4, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) faces the Montreal Canadiens attack during the game between the Stars and the Canadiens at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many players will claim they deserve this third spot, and all have meaningful arguments to be made. But at the end of the day, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is here — and he’s here to stay.

Forever one of the most underrated goalies in the NHL, Oettinger has made his name known as someone who will step up in big moments. Whether it be during a multitude of postseason runs or just in a monotonous regular-season contest, Oettinger is usually someone the Stars can rely on to get the job done.

What’s strange is that 2025-26 has been one of the more lackluster starts for the American netminder. He is 16-8-4 to start the campaign, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. His Stars are one of the best teams in the land, and he’s a major reason why. But just like Wedgewood, Oettinger’s partnership with backup Casey DeSmith dampens his chances of winning the award. The Stars are better off for it, but Oettinger probably won’t get enough chances in the crease to ultimately take the Vezina home.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!