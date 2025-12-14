Sidney Crosby Calls Sharks Rookie One of the Best in NHL

Sidney Crosby doesn't throw around compliments lightly. When one of the greatest players in NHL history calls someone "one of the best in the league," people pay attention. So when Crosby was asked about Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, his praise carried serious weight.

The 19-year-old first overall pick has taken the league by storm this season, and Crosby made it clear he's noticed. More than that, he believes Celebrini has already earned his place among the NHL's elite players.

Proven He's One of the Best

Crosby didn't hold back when discussing what he's seen from Celebrini this season. The Sharks' rookie has been everything the franchise hoped he would be and more, and Crosby acknowledged that without hesitation.

"He's been incredible, consistent, and good at both ends of the ice. He's producing a ton. He's definitely proved he's one of the best in the league," Crosby said. That's not the kind of statement you make about a rookie unless you genuinely believe it.

Dec 13, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (81) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Crosby has played against the best players in the world for two decades. For him to put a 19-year-old in that category says everything about how impressive Celebrini's start has been.

Driven to Improve

What stands out most to Crosby isn't just the talent. It's the work ethic and hunger to keep getting better. Crosby played alongside Celebrini at the World Championships last year and has seen firsthand how quickly the young forward has developed.

"I think he's just really driven. Even from playing against him last year at the Worlds to this year, you can see him continuing to get better in such a short period of time," Crosby explained. "That just comes from him wanting it and doing everything that he can to improve and be his best."

"He has definitely proved he's one of the best in the league."



Sidney Crosby shared some tremendous praise for Macklin Celebrini 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VBmHznCjCY — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 13, 2025

Crosby noted that Celebrini's improvement was evident even at the World Championships, where his game was already turning in the right direction. The step he took this year wasn't a surprise to anyone paying close attention.

"It was pretty clear in the start of the year that he had taken a step from last year. But even at the Worlds, you could tell that his game was turning that way."

Making an Olympic Case

A reporter asked Crosby about Celebrini's chances of making the Canadian Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Crosby acknowledged that the rookie is doing everything possible to earn a spot. Crosby mentioned, "He's doing everything that he can to possibly give himself a chance."

"I'm sure it's not an easy selection process for everyone involved." For a first-year player to even be in the Olympic conversation is remarkable. For Sidney Crosby to confirm that he's making a legitimate case makes it even more impressive.

High Praise From the Best

When Sidney Crosby says you're one of the best players in the NHL, that's not something you take lightly. Celebrini has earned that recognition through consistent elite play on both ends of the ice, a relentless work ethic, and production that rivals anyone in the league.

The Sharks found their franchise player, and the rest of the hockey world is taking notice.

