Islanders Star Credits Mom for Assist in First NHL Goal
The 2025 No. 1 overall NHL Entry Draft selection from June has netted his first.
New York Islanders' defenseman Matthew Schaefer set his sights on a loose puck after a scramble in front of the Washington Capitals' net and lunged forward, sending it straight past goaltender Logan Thompson at 4:28 of the third period. While the Islanders still fell 4-2 after this marked New York cutting the Capitals' lead to two, the goal marked Schaefer's very first — but certainly not the last — of his career. It was accomplished in only four months since the budding young star was drafted.
Schaefer's mother, Jennifer, passed away due to breast cancer in Feb., 2024. The two were very close.
The Canada native said he credits his mom with the assist for his first league goal.
"She's up there with the hockey gods," Schaefer said on scoring his first NHL goal. She's definitely there to help."
The rookie made the very most out of training camp and secured a final-roster slot very quickly after hearing his name called in Los Angeles.
His goal came after getting an assist for his first NHL point while logging 17:15 of ice time in the Islanders' 4-3 season-opening loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday. This game also served as Schaefer's league debut; his rookie lap occurred just prior to him becoming the youngest defenseman in history to record a league point in the expansion era.
His assistant against the Penguins came from the left-side boards after Schaefer wheeled into the zone on an entry, showcasing his speed which heavily influenced him being taken as the first overall selection.
Schaefer was the Islanders' first No. 1 overall pick in over 15 years, since John Tavares in 2009. Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186 pounds, Schaefer produced 22 points (7-15-22) in just 17 games with the Erie Otters, continuing to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise the year before the draft.
Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said Schaefer has earned ever opportunity they've given him.
“He’s so good,” Roy said afterward of the 18-year-old who shines with plenty of potential. “He was our best player out there tonight ... If I’m a fan, I’ll pay to watch him play. There’s no doubt about it.”
The Islanders are coming off finishing the 2024-25 season with a record of 35-35-12 — missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. Schaefer is currently signed to a three-year, entry-level contract as of August.
Schaefer etches his name as the league's next young star, with the league currently beginning to trend younger with big-names already established in Jack Hughes, Trevor Zergrasand Macklin Celebrini — all of which are under the age of 25.
