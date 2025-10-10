Islanders Defenseman Makes History in NHL Debut
As if taking a rookie lap wasn't enough, defenseman Matthew Schaefer etched his name into the history books in the New York Islanders regular season opener.
Schaefer made the Islanders' final roster after going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He picked up the assist at the 7:58 mark of the first frame against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jonathan Drouin's goal. While the Islanders fell 4-3 at PPG, Schaefer's assist still made the history books.
The 18 year old is now the youngest player in history to record a point in his debut. Schaefer is also now the youngest defenseman to score a point in the expansion era.
His assist came from the left-side boards after Schaefer wheeled into the zone on an entry, showcasing the speed he was known for going into June’s draft.
Schaefer was the Islanders' first No. 1 overall pick in over 15 years, since John Tavares in 2009. In what can only be described as a coincidence, Tavares also tallied a point (one goal, one assist) in his league debut which was also against Pittsburgh.
"[Schafer] had a great camp. The skating abilities but just the way he's overall conducted himself in practice, the way he works in practice, the way he played in those [preseason] games, he got better as camp went on," Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche previously said following the roster announcement. "He's proven that he deserves to be in the lineup on Thursday in Pittsburgh and we will go from there."
Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186 pounds, Schaefer produced 22 points (7-15-22) in just 17 games with the Erie Otters, continuing to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise the year before the draft.
Right wing Max Shabanov joined Schaefer pre-game as the two shared their rookie lap. Shabanov was undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Islanders in July.
Similar to Schaefer, Shabanov also tallied a point in his league debut. The RW evened things up at 3-3 by drifting to the face-off circle and ripping home a one-timer from Simon Holmstrom.
The Islanders are coming off finishing the 2024-25 season with a record of 35-35-12 — missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. Schaefer is currently signed to a three-year, entry-level contract as of August.
“It felt good, the first couple shifts you get the jitters out and you roll from there,” Schaefer said to NHL.com postgame. “It was a good first game for sure.”
Pittsburgh's Justin Brazeau broke the tie at 14:21 of the final frame — in a new third uniform — to close out the night.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!