Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Already in NHL Records Books
Matthew Schaefer has had quite the busy start to his NHL career. Prior to Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks, the New York Islanders defenseman had notched a point in every single game he's played.
As a result, the No. 1 overall pick's debut has been nothing short of historical; Schaefer's five-game point streak had been the the second-longest point streak by any defenseman from the start of their career. He was only behind Marek Zidlicky with six games but still holds the title of youngest blueliner with that point streak.
Matthew Schaefer Continues to Write History
But as a result of play against the Sharks at UBS Arena, Schaefer upped his point streak to six to tie Zidlicky for that point streak record.
A goal from Mathew Barzal on Tuesday's power play at the 10:34 mark of the first frame was assisted by Schaefer, meaning he now holds the longest point streak by any defenseman from the start of their career.
A goal with Barzal against San Jose should have been expected, as Barzal previously proclaimed that Schaefer was going to be one of the best defenseman in the entire league.
"[Schaefer] is going to be one of, if not the best defenseman in the league at some point," Barzal said.
But prior to this latest milestone, Schaefer had already written plenty of history.
Just four games into his league career he become the youngest defenseman selected first overall to make his debut, the youngest defenseman to record a point in his debut, the youngest blueliner to score a goal in over 80 years, the youngest overall player on record to score his first goal on the power play, the youngest player to play over 25 minutes in a single game, and as previously mentioned, the youngest defenseman with a season-opening point streak of four or more games.
Schaefer was born in 2007. The 18-year-old Canadian has clearly made it an undeniable fact that he's made an instant mark with the Islanders.
Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186-pounds, Schaefer has continued to showcase elite skating, vision, and two-way poise. Perhaps it is for this reason that he's already signed to a three-year, entry-level contract for $2.9 million. His first career goal was also nothing short of electric — in the midst of big scrum in front on an Islanders power play, the puck was lost, and Schaefer barged in from the blue line and put the puck in the back of the net.
As play continues on for both the Islanders and Schaefer, fans can only expect that he will continue to write his name down in the hockey history books.
