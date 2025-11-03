Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Makes History With Two-Goal Night
Matthew Schaefer’s been playing in the NHL for less than a month, yet he continues to make history night in and night out.
The rookie from Ontario’s latest act of greatness came in a stunning comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw him net two goals, including the game-tying score with 1:07 to play. Just 29 seconds later, the Islanders scored again to give them a 3-2 victory and move the team to 6-5-1.
While the win is all well and good, what’s even more impressive is the milestone that Schaefer set. At 18 years and 58 days old, he became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multi-goal game, surpassing the great Bobby Orr.
Only eight other players in the history of the league have put up multi-goal performances and been younger than Schaefer. The youngest, Bep Guidolin, was 17 years and 34 days old when he completed the feat in 1943.
Schaefer Continues to Break Down Barriers
As the No. 1 overall pick in this past year’s draft, the expectations were always going to be high. Despite the Islanders not expecting to compete for a championship heading into the season, the goal for a team that’s retooling is for the young stars to shine. That’s exactly what Schaefer’s done so far, and then some.
Through 12 games, Schaefer’s five goals lead all defensemen. Among rookies, he’s tied atop the leaderboard in points scored (10) with Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov. In fact, his impressive first month in the league earned him the NHL’s Rookie of the Month award for October.
The eye-popping stats don’t just stop in the box score. According to NHL EDGE, Schaefer ranks in the 99th percentile in max skating speed (22.93 mph) and in speed bursts over 20 mph (46). His 36 shots on goal are second among defensemen, trailing only Columbus’ Zach Werenski.
Rookie Guides the Islanders to a Comeback Victory
Down 2-1 with less than two minutes to play in the game, the Islanders were in desperate need of some heroics to take down the Blue Jackets.
Enter Matthew Schaefer. He’d already scored New York’s lone goal of the game on the power play in the first period when he snapped a shot from the high slot past Columbus keeper Elvis Merzlikins. Fast forward to the third period, and Schaefer once again made his name known.
Standing at the blue line right next to the Columbus bench, Schaefer got down on a knee and slung a shot toward the net. The puck probably wasn’t bound for a goal, but Werenski got a piece of it with his stick, which deflected it past Merzlikins for a game-tying score. Just 29 seconds later, Simon Holmstrom scored again for the Islanders, and that was a wrap.
Schaefer was proud of how his team handled those final minutes. Even when they were down, they didn’t give in.
“We really grinded them out there,” Schaefer said after the game. “That was a big shift out of the guys. Wow. I mean, it’s fun hockey to play and fun hockey to watch too, when your team goes to work and gets a couple of big goals there in the last minute. So that was fun to watch and fun to play.”
Without Schaefer, the Islanders would've lost to Columbus and wouldn't be off to the hot start that they are . Luckily for them, they don’t have to worry about that proposition for a long time.
