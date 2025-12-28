Special Guest Rocks National Anthem at Islanders Game

The New York Islanders had a very special guest in attendance for their first contest after the holiday break. As the team welcomed the New York Rangers for a crosstown matchup, the buzz began before puck drop.

As the Islanders crowd rose to their feet for the national anthem, the arena announcer introduced Dominick Critelli. The gentleman is a 104-year-old veteran who served in the United States military during World War II.

Critelli was given a warm welcome as he took his seat and brought out his saxophone. He donned his World War II veteran cap and an Islanders jersey with the number "104" on the back and sleeves.

A moment later, Critelli and his instrument began playing a rousing rendition of the national anthem. The entire crowd seemingly joined in the singing, creating an incredibly special moment. Jomboy Media posted the entire clip, which is over three minutes long, via their X account.

104-year-old World War II veteran Dominick Critelli played the national anthem on the saxophone at the Rangers-Islanders game



Victory for Dominick

After an incredible beginning to the game, the Islanders took control and held on to it. Maybe it was the anthem or maybe it was the excitement of returning to action after a few days off, but the young Islanders team took it to the Rangers.

Despite being outshot and going 0-for-5 on the power play, the Islanders were the only team to score in the contest. They finished the game with a 2-0 victory, giving the Isles their 21st victory of the season.

They now trail the Carolina Hurricanes by just three points for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Rittich-ulous

The biggest reason for the team's victory, aside from Mr. Critelli's contributions, was goaltender David Rittich's performance. The organization recently placed its superstar goalie, Ilya Sorokin, on the Injured Reserve due to a lower-body injury.

The news was a disappointing update for an Islanders team that is rolling along, but their backup saved the day at his first opportunity.

Rittich faced 27 shots from the Rangers, turning every single one away. It was his second shutout of the season, but for the veteran goalie, the only thing he cares about is the two points they exited the game with.

"It's great,” he admitted about the shutout. “I don't really care much about shutouts. I'm not a big shutout guy because I don't have many of them, so I'm thankful for that, but I don't care. If you end up 7-6, we got two points. That’s all that matters."

The Islanders indeed got the two points. Which means maybe they should ask Mr. Critelli and his saxophone to keep jamming on the national anthem this season.

