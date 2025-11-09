New York Rangers Make History with Hilarious Stat
The NHL season is only about a month old, and usually around this time, teams start to learn a lot about themselves and the direction they're headed in. Well, for the New York Rangers, they have been up and down the first month of the year, especially with their home and road splits.
On the road this year, the Rangers are one of the best teams in the league as they boast a 7-1-1 record and always look dominant. But they have been the worst team when on their home ice so far this year, and it is very confusing for fans to see. At home, they are 0-6-1 and actually made history by being shutout in five of their first seven home games. What a stat.
The Rangers are just a completely different team this year when they are in front of their home fans versus when they are not. It is very hard to understand what is so difficult about the team playing at home versus playing on the road. But for the New York Rangers, they need to figure it out soon, since this is supposed to be a playoff-contending team.
Mike Sullivan Could be Behind the Rangers Home Woes
Ask any Pittsburgh Penguins fan before the season started, and they would tell you that Mike Sullivan was way past his expiration date and needed to go. And they could also tell you that Sullivan's system is very flawed, and he asks players to do things that they cannot do.
His system is very frustrating, as the Rangers have had the same struggles that the Penguins have had for years. They either look like one of the best teams on the ice but cannot score a goal to save their lives, or they just get destroyed by a bad team and get blown out of their own building.
There is no in between for the Rangers and Sullivan, and any Penguins fan could have seen this coming. The Penguins had their home struggles over the years because of the way Sullivan coaches and the way his system is.
Rangers fans will not admit it, but Sullivan is the main issue behind a lot of the Rangers' losing woes, especially the home ones. He has the same bad habit of playing veterans that are not very good over young players like Gabe Perrault and others who deserve a chance in the NHL.
The Rangers need to be able to fix their home woes, but good luck doing it with Sullivan. This could be a struggle for them all year long.
