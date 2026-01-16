Rangers GM Will Not Extend Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury made a choice that is increasingly rare from professional sports teams: he chose to address fans. In a post to the Rangers social media earlier today, Drury acknowledged the team's disappointing season and promised to keep working towards ending a Stanley Cup drought that extends over 30 years. However, he also promised that "this will not be a rebuild."

However, in the aftermath of the letter, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke news that is perhaps even more shocking. According to his sources, Drury revealed before releasing the letter that left wing Artemi Panarin is not considered part of his plans to build the team back into a Stanley Cup contender.

"As part of this retool process, Artemi Panarin was informed that he will not be offered a contract extension, and that Drury was prepared to work with him and agent Paul Theofanous to trade the winger anywhere he wishes to go," Friedman wrote for SportsNet.

Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tension had been building between the organization and Panarin for some time, with some speculating he would leave the NHL entirely once his contract in New York was up. According to a report by The Athletic in 2024, a former team employee accused Panarin of sexual assault in 2023 while on a team road trip. The Rangers hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation and the parties settled on an undisclosed settlement with the employee. Panarin went on to be named team MVP for the 2024-2025 season.

Where Will Rangers' Artemi Panarin Go Next?

Panarin, along with defenseman Jacob Trouba who is now with the Anaheim Ducks, was meant to help the franchise turn the corner without slogging through a lengthy rebuild process. Despite Panarin's no-move clause, Freidman speculated that the 34-year old could request a trade to a team he either believes will be in contention to win the cup this year or will give him a long-term offer. Panarin has been with the Rangers since signing a seven-year contract 2019 and scored 120 points for the team in 2023, the best season of his career.

Panarin, who was born in Russia, hit a major milestone earlier this season with his 900th career point against the Ottawa Senators. While his production has slowed since his younger years, he will likely be a highly sought-after trade candidate for teams looking to boost their offense before the trade deadline.

