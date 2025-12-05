Rangers' Artemi Panarin Joins Elite Company With Latest Milestone
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been one of the NHL's most dynamic offensive players for years, but against the Ottawa Senators solidified his place among the all-time greats.
The New York Rangers winger recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory, pushing him to 900 career points and cementing his status as one of the most productive undrafted players in league history.
The milestone came in Panarin's 781st NHL game, an incredibly fast pace that puts him in rarified air. Only five other undrafted players since 1963-64 have reached 900 points in 800 games or fewer, and the names on that list read like a Hall of Fame ballot.
Elite Company
Panarin joins Wayne Gretzky, who reached the mark in an absurd 385 games, Peter Stastny in 599 games, Bobby Orr in 638 games, Phil Esposito in 692 games, and Adam Oates in 735 games. That's the kind of company that defines greatness, and Panarin has earned his spot among them.
For a player who went undrafted and had to prove himself at every level, the achievement carries extra weight. Panarin didn't have the hype of a first-round pick or the security of being a high draft choice.
He had to earn every opportunity, and he's turned that chip on his shoulder into one of the most productive careers of his generation. "It means a lot," Panarin said after the game. "It also means I've had a long time in this league."
A Unique Talent
Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan has seen plenty of elite players throughout his coaching career, and he didn't hold back when discussing what makes Panarin so special.
"He's a unique talent and he drives offense in so many different ways. He just has an ability to see the ice and see plays develop. He's one step ahead of everybody on the rink, and that's the game that he's played for so long."
That ability to process the game faster than everyone else is what separates good players from great ones. Panarin doesn't just react to what's happening on the ice. He anticipates it, creating opportunities before defenders even realize they're in trouble.
Rangers Rolling on the Road
The win marked New York's NHL-leading 12th road victory of the season, continuing their impressive play away from Madison Square Garden. K'Andre Miller contributed three assists, while Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games, but the night belonged to Panarin and his historic achievement.
At 900 points and counting, Panarin continues to add to a legacy that's already secured his place among the greatest undrafted players ever. And based on how he's still playing, he's not done climbing that list.