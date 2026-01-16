Rangers GM Releases Statement to Fans Amid Disappointing Season

Amid a disappointing season that has seen the New York Rangers plummet to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, general manager Chris Drury addressed the team’s fans in a statement outlining the plan moving forward.

“We wanted to take a moment to connect with our loyal and passionate fanbase,” Drury said via a statement released on social media. “We know and feel your disappointment with how the season has gone to this point. We are just as frustrated and want nothing more than to deliver an on-ice product you can be proud of — it’s what drives us every day. No one in the organization is happy with what has transpired — from management to coaches to players. Over the last few years, we’ve had some successes and moments to cherish, but ultimately it was not the end goal. We are working relentlessly every day to bring a Stanley Cup back to New York because that is what our fans deserve.”

A Message from Chris Drury to Our Fans pic.twitter.com/JVimBJ59B7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 16, 2026

The Rangers, who are in the midst of a stretch that has seen them lose six games in a row and allow more than six goals per game, are floundering, to say the least. This all comes after the team won the President’s Trophy just two seasons ago, but then failed to make the playoffs the following year, which resulted in the ouster of head coach Peter Laviolette and the hiring of Mike Sullivan. Still, it hasn’t been good enough — something Drury is aware of all too well.

Where Do the Rangers Go From Here?

Jan 14, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) talks with center Vincent Trocheck (16) prior to a face-off in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Given New York’s position in the standings, an attempt at a playoff run this season is probably futile. As such, Drury is pivoting toward what he calls a retool. While that might be welcome news for Rangers fans — though still disappointing because it means punting on this season — Drury did note that it also means saying goodbye to some beloved players who have poured their heart and soul into the franchise.

“With our position in the standings and injuries to key players this season, we must be honest and realistic about our situation,” Drury said. “We are not going to stand pat — a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool the team. This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects. We will target players that bring tenacity, skill, speed and a winning pedigree, with a focus on obtaining young players, draft picks and cap space to allow us flexibility moving forward. That may mean saying goodbye to players who have brought us and our fans great moments over the years. These players represented the Rangers with pride and class and will always be a part of our family.”

Drury didn’t mention specific players who might be moved, but the point still stands: the Rangers are moving on from their current era, hoping that a new one brings prosperity in the form of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1994.

“As we start on this new strategic plan, we will continue to play with pride and passion for our fans,” Drury concluded. “We appreciate your unwavering support for the Rangers more than we can describe and thank you for all that you do for our organization. You will begin to see some of our plans come to light in the coming weeks and months. LGR.”

