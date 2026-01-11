Rangers HC Has No Answer for Continued Skid

The New York Rangers were destroyed in a recent 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. The team took an early lead over the Bruins, but it quickly vanished and never returned.

Following the loss, Rangers center Mika Zibanejad described the loss as "embarrassing." Fellow forward Vincent Trocheck called for a "complete reset."

But head coach Mike Sullivan didn't have that harsh of a response after the game. Instead, Sullivan admitted he didn't have the answers, but he was committed to finding solutions.

Sullivan Won't Point Fingers

In his first year with the franchise, Sullivan was expected to get this team back into the Stanley Cup conversation. Instead, the Rangers are an even 20-20-6 through 46 games and six points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I’m not going to sit here and point fingers on why we’re at where we’re at. Where we’re at is because of all of us and we’ve got to figure out the solutions to try to get back on the right track and give ourselves a chance," he told the media after the game. "Here’s what I know: We’re a way better team than we put on the ice today, and for whatever reason, it was a struggle. I don’t have the answers on why, but we’ll work with the players, we’ll dig in and we’ll find a way to play to the level we think we’re capable of."

Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Can The Rangers Find Answers?

While Sullivan likely wants the takeaway to be that they will stick together and dig in to move forward, what stands out is something different. The head coach admitted he did not know the problem or the solutions plaguing his squad.

That is the most startling piece of all this. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, one of the best in the entire NHL, has gone through half a season with the Rangers. To go through struggles is normal, but to have no idea why it's occurring or how to correct it is a damning place to be.

It should deeply worry the Rangers fanbase, if they haven't already reached full-on panic. This team has no identity or consistency. They were saved earlier in the year by outstanding goaltending, but the rest of the lineup has failed to make up the difference. Unless something changes in a hurry, the Rangers won't find any answers or solutions this season.

