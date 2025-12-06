Rangers' Mike Sullivan Praises Rookie's Physical Play
The New York Rangers got contributions from all over the lineup in their latest victory, but one play in particular stood out to head coach Mike Sullivan. A physical sequence from rookie forward Noah Laba on the Rangers' second goal showcased exactly what the coaching staff has been looking for from the young player, and Sullivan made sure to highlight it after the game.
NY Post's Mollie Walker pointed out the play on social media, noting that it deserved more attention than it received during the broadcast. Sullivan agreed wholeheartedly when asked about it during his postgame press conference.
The Kind of Physicality That Matters
Sullivan didn't hold back when discussing what he saw from his rookie forward throughout the game. The physical element has always been part of the player's toolkit, but bringing it consistently is what separates good games from great ones.
"It was critical. I thought Labs was physical all night. He brings a speed element with his size and his strength," Sullivan said. The combination of skating ability and physicality is exactly what modern NHL coaches covet in their forwards, especially when it leads directly to scoring chances.
But Sullivan made it clear that the physicality isn't just a nice bonus. It's what makes the rookie truly effective at the NHL level.
"When he brings some physicality to his game, I think he's a lot more effective," Sullivan said. "I thought this was one of the more physical games that he's had in a while."
A Message Received
For a rookie trying to establish himself in the league, hearing that kind of specific praise from your head coach is enormous. It tells the player exactly what the coaching staff values and what they need to see on a consistent basis to earn more ice time and trust in bigger situations.
The play Walker highlighted on the second Rangers goal wasn't just a lucky bounce or being in the right place at the right time. It was the direct result of playing with an edge and using size and strength to create space and opportunities. Those are the kinds of details that separate players who stick in the NHL from those who don't.
Building an Identity
The Rangers need contributions throughout their lineup if they want to make a serious playoff run, and getting consistent physical play from younger forwards gives them another dimension that's hard to match up against.
When rookies can bring speed, skill, and a willingness to engage physically, it creates problems for opposing defenses. Sullivan's public praise suggests the coaching staff sees the potential for this to become a consistent part of the player's game moving forward.
If the rookie can maintain that physical edge while continuing to contribute offensively, the Rangers will have found themselves another valuable piece in their lineup.
