Breakaway on SI

Rangers' Mike Sullivan Sends Clear Message to Star Defenseman

With the New York Rangers continuing to languish at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, head coach Mike Sullivan finally gives his take on what he expects from his star player on defense.

Deepanjan Mitra

Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) passes the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) passes the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Rangers have been a struggling side this season. With just 10 wins across 22 games, the side has had a disastrous performance on their blue line. However, while the fans have been voicing for new trades, others want current stars like Artemi Panarin to add their weight on the blue line.

Panarin has been one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive players since arriving in New York, capable of turning any shift into a highlight reel. At 33 years old, he's still producing at an elite level, driving the Rangers' attack with the kind of skill that makes him worth every penny of his massive contract.

But skill can only take you so far when the puck's in your own zone. After another game where defensive lapses cost the Rangers, head coach Mike Sullivan was asked directly if he needs more from Panarin on the defensive side of the puck. His answer didn't pull any punches.

Sullivan's Blunt Assessment

Sullivan didn't dance around the question. He made it clear that while Panarin will never be mistaken for a Selke Trophy candidate, there's a baseline standard everyone has to meet — and right now, that's the conversation he's having with his star winger.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Artemi throughout the course of the season," Sullivan said recently. "We don't expect him to be the best defensive player out there, but everyone's required to play defense – and that's the conversation that we have."

"Everybody's got to be committed to playing defense to a certain level, or it's going to be hard for us to win consistently. And those are the conversations that I've had with him; it's just recognizing when those situations are when you've got to lock down."

Everybody knows he drives offense; he's a talented player. But I think he's also capable of defending when he's committed. "The key phrase there?" When he's committed." Sullivan isn't questioning Panarin's ability to defend. No, he's questioning his willingness to do it consistently. That's a message sent not just to Panarin, but to the entire locker room.

A Team-Wide Standard

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin
Nov 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

For the Rangers to compete with the best teams in the Metropolitan Division, they can't afford to have passengers in their own zone. Sullivan knows that winning in today's NHL requires everyone to buy in defensively, especially when games get tight and every shift matters.

Panarin's offensive brilliance is undeniable, but the Rangers aren't just trying to outscore their problems anymore. They're trying to build a team capable of winning playoff hockey, where defensive structure and commitment often matter more than raw talent.

Sullivan's public comments feel like a line in the sand. The Rangers need Panarin to be great offensively; that's a given. But they also need him to recognize the moments when locking down defensively is the difference between two points and none.

The question now is simple: will Panarin respond, or will this become a recurring theme as the season grinds on?

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Deepanjan Mitra
DEEPANJAN MITRA

Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.

Home/News Feed Page