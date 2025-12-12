Rangers Captain Takes Blame for Struggles

The New York Rangers are searching for answers after a string of frustrating performances, and their captain isn't making excuses. Following the team's 3-0 shutout loss to the Blackhawks earlier this week, J.T. Miller stood in front of reporters and did something that's become increasingly rare in professional sports.

He took full accountability. Miller didn't deflect blame or talk about bounces not going their way. He looked directly at himself and the leadership group, acknowledging that they need to be better if the Rangers are going to turn things around.

Leadership Needs to Step Up

Miller's frustration was evident when discussing what went wrong against the Blackhawks and during the team's recent struggles. But rather than calling out younger players or questioning systems, he put the responsibility squarely on his own shoulders.

"It's frustrating. I need to do, for me, I guess, just a better job," Miller said.

The captain didn't stop there, extending the critique to the entire leadership core. He continued, "I think leadership—we could all step up right now in games like those and put a better game on the ice."

That's the kind of statement that resonates in a locker room. When your captain is willing to publicly admit he's not doing enough, it sends a message that nobody gets a pass and everyone needs to look in the mirror.

Focus on What You Can Control

Miller also touched on the only real solution when a team is struggling. You can't control what anyone else does; you can only control your own effort and preparation.

"It's all you can do is worry about yourself and try to bring the best version of yourself," Miller said.

It's simple advice, but it's the foundation of how teams pull themselves out of rough stretches. If every player in the Rangers' locker room takes that approach and focuses on being their best individually, the collective results will follow.

Dec 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) controls the puck in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden.

A Difficult Stretch

The Rangers have been inconsistent all season, alternating between stretches where they look like legitimate contenders and games where they can't generate any momentum.

The loss to the Blackhawks was particularly frustrating because, as head coach Mike Sullivan pointed out, they knew the Blackhawks would come out desperate and still couldn't match their urgency.

For Miller, that kind of performance is unacceptable, especially from the guys wearing letters. Captains and alternate captains are supposed to set the tone, and when they don't, the rest of the team follows suit.

What Comes Next

The Rangers need their leadership group to deliver on Miller's promise. Talking about stepping up is one thing. Actually doing it on the ice is another. Miller has shown throughout his career that he's capable of carrying a team when necessary, and now is one of those times.

The question is whether the rest of the leadership core will follow his lead, both in accountability and in performance. If they do, the Rangers can still salvage their season. If they don't, Miller's words will ring hollow.

