What NHL Eastern Conference Teams Can Be Thankful For
The first Thanksgiving took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621 between the Pilgrim settlers and the Wampanoag people. Like all people in Massachusetts, it can be assumed they were avid fans of the Boston Bruins. How could they not be?
Fans of the Bruins — and fans of any team out east — have plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday. From great times with family and friends to fantastic food served at dinner, there’s something for everyone. That’s especially true for hockey fans, who get the joy of watching their favorite teams take the ice day in and day out. With that in mind, it’s safe to say the teams in the Eastern Conference have plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Matthew Schaefer’s the Real Deal on Long Island
The first iPhone was released 18 years ago, as well as the New York Islanders’ historic series victory over the New York Rangers in the 2006-07 Stanley Cup playoffs. All these years and seasons later, the Islanders once again have a reason to be thankful, and it’s all because of 18-year-old phenom Matthew Schaefer. And maybe the iPhone too. That invention was pretty cool.
The 2025 first overall pick burst onto the scene via a soaring start that saw him rise to the top of the points leaderboard among defensemen. He’s since slowed down a bit, but the production is still very much a major reason why the Islanders find themselves in contention for a playoff spot early in the campaign. There’s no denying that without Schaefer’s services, head coach Patrick Roy’s squad wouldn’t be in the good place it is right now. Schaefer’s lived up to the hype — and then some — and Islanders fans need to be grateful that he’s theirs.
Alex Ovechkin Is Still a Star
Maybe it’s a bit redundant to say that Alex Ovechkin is one of the best players the hockey universe has ever seen. Him being the sport’s greatest goal scorer is probably enough for anybody to recognize that.
After eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s once-untouchable record last season, Ovechkin’s continued to score at a high level, despite the numerous amount of gray hairs that have sprouted on his head. He reached the 900-goal mark a couple of weeks ago, and he’s on pace to potentially reach goal-scoring numbers nobody thought possible not long ago.
Not only should Washington Capitals fans be thankful for Ovechkin, but the hockey world as a whole needs to have some gratitude for the greatness on display by No. 8 every single night he hits the ice.
The Red Wings’ Long Playoff Drought Could End
The Detroit Red Wings haven’t made an appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs in nine years. That’s a long time for a fan base to be without postseason hockey, which everybody – at least those who are sane – recognizes is the greatest spectacle in all of sports.
Luckily for the fine residents of Detroit, the Red Wings seem to be poised to end that drought very soon. With the work of players such as Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond — just to name a few — the Red Wings are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. That’s not something that Detroit’s been able to say too often over the past decade or so, which is something to be celebrated.
Sure, the Red Wings could crash and burn and not make the playoffs. That’s not a positive thought, though, and today’s a day to think about the good things in life. One of those would be the Red Wings making it back to the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is something that’s definitely a possibility after their hot start to 2025.
