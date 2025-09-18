Mike Sullivan Ready for Next Challenge with Rangers
In all lines of careers, sometimes there are times when people are ready to turn the page and move on to their next chapter.
It appears this was the case for current New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan. Sullivan was with the Pittsburgh Penguins for 10 seasons before he became the Rangers' 38th head coach in team history. He was hired by general manager and president Chris Drury after announcing the firing of Peter Laviolette on April 19th.
Sullivan actually returned to Broadway after previously serving as an assistant under John Tortorella from 2009 to 2013. So in a way, Sullivan was both flipping to his next career chapter while also revisiting an old one.
But at a recent content/media day for the Rangers, Sullivan said he's ready for his next chapter of his career with this particular roster. This was the first time Drury and Sullivan had addressed reporters since Sullivan’s May 8 introductory press conference.
"It's hard for me to express in words how excited I am about this challenge and about this opportunity. I've really enjoyed the partnership that Chris and I built in the time that I've been here and it's been a lot of fun in the conversations that we've had together ... trying to create a vision for this team and potentially where we could go," Sullivan said. "But as I said to the players, nothing is inevitable in this game and we're going to have to go out there and earn it everyday. And I look forward to that opportunity with this group."
Though while Sullivan may be flipping his page to focus on his current/newest roster, he is doing so bringing a storied history of success.
The Blueshirts' current head coach won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and in the process, he became just the second head coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons with a team.
He is also the Penguins’ all-time leader in several coaching categories, including regular season games coached, regular season wins, postseason games coached, and postseason wins.
So sure, in his own words Sullivan is ready for his "next chapter," but if history proves — he's likely going to bring the Rangers a next chapter of their own riddled with success.
