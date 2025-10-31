No Tricks Just Treats as Rangers Start to Look Alive Again
The New York Rangers came back with a fantastic win against the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. They took an early lead, but then gave up goals and were behind at the end of the second. They looked especially confident in the third period, tying the game after being down two points. The final score was made by their captain, J.T. Miller, in overtime.
For a team searching for consistency, these wins might be more treat than trick.
A week ago, the Rangers were haunted by early-season losses; were they ever going to get back to winning? They are back from the dead with two back-to-back wins. They now have life within their game; New York's chances are growing inch by inch. The Rangers have been deeply frustrated by their continued losses and the absence of home wins.
New York Rangers Offense Is Coming Back to Life
Their first win this week happened on Oct 28 against the Vancouver Canucks. And then, in an away game on Oct 30th against the Oilers, the Rangers won 4-3 in overtime. The first goal was by Jonny Brodzinski, his first goal of the season. A backhand unassisted goal for Brodzinski gave the Rangers the lead entering the game. He had complete control of the puck; no Oilers player was going to stop him.
Things didn’t seem great in the second period with a curse against the Rangers as no Ranger scored. The Oilers snuck one goal in the first and then managed to get two more in the second. It’s not looking good for the Rangers. With the score 1-3, the Rangers' hope of winning started to dwindle. One of the Oilers’ attempts to score landed on Igor Shesterkin’s pad. Confusion was in the air at Rogers Place as the puck landed on the pad, not on the ice, so the thought was that it wasn’t going to be a successful goal. After review, it was said that the pad went over the goal line. Rangers sit on the bench fuming with frustration.
Either the Rangers got the pep talk of a lifetime, or they watched a clip of a miracle because the Rangers came out super strong in the third. As the luck for the Rangers finally came, towards the middle of the third, Braden Schneider got his first goal of the season. Twinning with Brodzinski for getting the first goal of the season, the Rangers were back in the game. Will Cuylle and Urho Vaakanainen got assists on this goal. The score is now 2-3, a close match yet not even close to finishing.
Shortly after Schneider scored, Taylor Raddysh scored, assisted by Conor Sheary. The game is tied. Suspense looms across the ice. The tie goes to overtime, and now everyone in Rogers Place is holding their breath. Fans watching from home anxiously await to see if the Rangers can win, hoping they can tweet positively about their team.
Miller finishes the game with an assist by Schneider and Alexis Lafrenière. The little specks of blue scream and stand in the crowd. The Rangers just won their second game in a row.
"We have to keep playing the right way and try not to get the emotions get the better of us because it is hard to stay not frustrated…it was a true team effort today," Miller said.
A streak is in the air. It’s looking good to be a New York Ranger fan; the patience has paid off. If they can keep this energy rolling into November, the real treats might just be ahead.
