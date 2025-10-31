Sharks Center Becoming Top Trade Target
The NHL trade market is gaining steam already, and the San Jose Sharks are the latest team to enter the rumor mill. With the first month of the regular season concluding, trade talks have already begun as teams look to address some roster holes early. Some big names like Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames and Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins have already been linked to teams and it’s clear that organizations are inquiring.
The Sharks have a center to add to the mix in veteran Alex Wennberg. The 31-year-old pivot is in his second season with San Jose, but there’s a growing sense that he will not finish the year with this franchise.
Backup Plan
Contending teams are going to inquire about Wennberg as the season progresses. Coming off a 35-point season last year, he’s a consistent 30 to 40-point forward who can kill penalties, win faceoffs and play 16 to 18 minutes of ice time per contest. It’s an intriguing player, one that any organization pursuing a Stanley Cup finds useful.
Wennberg’s appeal is likely to increase as the top options on the trade market find resolutions. In a recent article from RG, Marco D’Amico spoke with a source in the Western Conference who described why Wennberg will be an option many pivot to in trade talks.
”Alex Wennberg is going to be many team’s plan B or C leading up to trade deadline or maybe even earlier,” the source said. “He’s holding down the Sharks’ second line quite well, and a team looking for middle-six depth down the middle, and boy, there’s going to be many, will covet his skillset.”
Hot Start
Fueling Wennberg’s rise up the trade rumor mill is the strong start he’s off to this season. In 11 games, the Sharks are playing him on average over 20 minutes per game.
The results have been extremely positive on an individual level. Wennberg has three goals and four assists. He’s also winning 49.4% of his faceoff, the highest mark of his career.
Pending UFA
One of the most appealing things about Wennberg, in addition to what he provides on the ice, is his contract. He carries a $5 million salary cap hit, which is one that many teams can find a way to fit without too much strain. Especially for a potential second or third-line center, that cap hit is very manageable.
Even better, his deal expires after this season. Next summer, he can test the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent.
For a contending team potentially acquiring him, that’s the cherry on top. There’s no commitment beyond the 2025-2026 season. If things work out, then great. The two sides can hammer out an extension before the free agent market opens. If things don’t pan out, neither side is too worse off.
Wennberg remains a player to monitor as the season rolls on. A move might not happen until closer to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, but it’s clear that interest in the veteran Sharks center is growing around the league.
