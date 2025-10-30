Maybe Sharks Just Need Another Spin With Judi Jupiter
The San Jose Sharks haven’t been a winning team this season. There is something in common between the two games they have won so far; it involves Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Judi Jupiter.
On Oct 20th, the world got one of the most iconic videos of Celebrini and Smith from the Sharks. They got stopped by none other than Judi. Now, if you don’t know Judi, she is a photographer well known for her viral street interviews in New York, where she asks people to do a spin for her. While out and about, she encountered Celebrini and Smith. The players were in New York to play the New York Rangers.
In the video, it was clear that Judi didn’t know who they were, but it didn’t matter. Celebrini and Smith gave her the interview and even a little spin. It was so entertaining that Judi got an interview with these Sharks’ players in the most candid way possible. Judi always requests a spin in her videos, and to carry on her tradition, she said, “Do a Spin."Celebrini and Smith obeyed and actually filmed four videos with her.
As Judi conducted the interview, Celebrini and Smith, smiling from head to toe, seemed to enjoy their time with Judi. She even asked them if they were single and said, “These guys are single” in an ecstatic way. With both boys blushing, trying not to laugh, she said, “Don’t blow up their … Gmails”. She even called them “perfect specimens,” and then boldly stated, “These are real babes.”
Did Judi Jupiter Ignite the Fire in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith?
After the interview, Judi attended the Sharks vs. Rangers game at MSG. The Sharks won the game with a score of 6-5 in overtime. Celebrini put on his best performance with Judi in the crowd, scoring three goals and recording two assists against the Rangers. Smith also gave it his all by getting two goals and two assists in that game as well. They did it for Judi.
While Judi was bringing them luck in their game against the Rangers, the luck ran out, and they lost to the New Jersey Devils. But Judi was in “attendance” when the Sharks played the Minnesota Wild. Judi wasn’t really there, but her presence was with a sign made by a fan saying,” Can you do a spin for Judi?”.
Yes, Judi wasn’t actually there, but seeing Judi’s name must have sparked something in Celebrini and Smith. It probably brought them back to that moment when they couldn’t stop smiling while getting interviewed. The Sharks won against the Wild. Celebrini got one goal and two assists; Smith didn’t contribute any goals or assists. So in their next game, he needs to score for Judi.
The Sharks lost the next game against the Los Angeles Kings. Judi didn’t make an appearance in any form. Interesting. It’s time for the fans to get together to get Celebrini and Smith to do another spin so that they can win again. Shark fans, it’s time to make posters. The Sharks’ performance this year has not been the best, with a record of 2-6-2. They have yet to win at home, and they haven’t made the playoffs since 2019.
In frustration with the Sharks’ underperformance, Coach Ryan Warsofsky even stated that he would give up one of his children to get a win. He has since apologized for his bold comment, saying he meant only to say he is super frustrated. With the Judi video circulating, Warsofsky has to be thinking the same thing: we need Judi to win.
Some teams have systems, some have luck. Maybe the Sharks have Judi.
