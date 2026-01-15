Rangers Running Into Major Issues After Igor Shesterkin's Injury

Life without Igor Shesterkin has been tough for the New York Rangers.

After the star goalie went down with a scary lower-body injury during the team’s game against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 5, things have not been fantastic in the Big Apple. Part of the struggles were to be expected. After all, Shesterkin is one of the most capable goalies in the NHL, and his presence alone is sometimes enough to lift New York over the hump. But things have been disastrous in his absence, and there does not seem to be an end in sight.

One glance at the numbers over the four full games New York has had to play without him illustrates the dire state of the operation at the moment. All four contests have ended in Rangers losses, including two complete routs — a 10-2 embarrassment against rival Boston on Jan. 10 and an 8-4 collapse against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 14. On both occasions, Jonathan Quick — who is starting in Shesterkin’s stead — was pulled by head coach Mike Sullivan. Yikes.

On one hand, Quick’s inability to keep the boat afloat is somewhat surprising given his status as one of the league’s most qualified backups. A three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings, Quick brings a track record few backups can offer, which was supposed to translate well to the ice. In the limited four-game sample size in which he has had to carry the brunt of the load, however, it absolutely has not.

An Utter Catastrophe

Jan 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) sprays water on his face before the start of the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thirty goals.

Yes, that is right. The Rangers have allowed a whopping 30 goals since Shesterkin was lost to injury. That amounts to a staggering 6.25 goals-against average. One does not need to be a hockey expert to realize that allowing more than six goals per game is not going to cut it.

As a result, the Rangers — who were already on the edge of the playoff race with Shesterkin — are now squarely on the outside looking in. Any sort of postseason berth has to be paired with at least competent goaltending, something the Rangers simply do not have much of right now. Of course, Shesterkin will be able to provide that once he comes off injured reserve, but that will not be for at least a couple more games. In the meantime, Quick and company are going to have to figure it out. Based on the past week, though, it is hard to see that coming to fruition.

New York will attempt to get off the mat against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 17. It will then travel to California to face a trio of West Coast opponents: the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 19, the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 20 and the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 23.

