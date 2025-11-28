Breakaway on SI

Rangers Forward Remains Unfazed by Hurricanes' Shot Volume

This New York Rangers forward knows what the Carolina Hurricanes do better than most, and he's not letting inflated shot totals distract from what actually matters.

Nov 26, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers players celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Carolina Hurricanes love to shoot the puck. It's not a secret, it's their identity. They fire pucks from everywhere, rack up absurd shot totals, and try to overwhelm opponents with sheer volume. For teams that don't understand what they're facing, it can be intimidating to look up at the shot clock and see Carolina doubling you up.

But Vincent Trocheck isn't one of those players. The New York Rangers forward has seen this game before. He knows how the Hurricanes operate, and more importantly, he knows that shot totals don't always tell the real story when you're playing in Raleigh.

Don't Let the Numbers Fool You

Speaking about the Hurricanes' offensive approach, Trocheck made it clear that New York won't be rattled by seeing Carolina pile up shots on the scoreboard. It's part of the game plan, and it doesn't necessarily mean the Hurricanes are controlling the game.

"I know their game. They're a high-shot-volume team. They shoot from everywhere," Trocheck said. "You can't let the shot clock fool you a lot of times in this building." It's an important distinction.

Carolina generates a ton of shots, but not all of them are dangerous. They'll throw pucks on net from bad angles, fire shots through traffic, and try to create chaos in front of the crease. Some nights it works, and they dominate. Other nights, the shot total looks impressive, but the quality isn't there.

Trocheck pointed to a recent game where the shot differential looked lopsided early, but the Rangers were actually controlling the pace of play. "In the first period they had shots on us six to nothing or something at the halfway point, and I thought we were dominating pace of play. You can't let that bother you."

Experience Matters

Trocheck's familiarity with Carolina's system gives him perspective that younger players might not have. He understands that the Hurricanes are going to get their shots, and that's fine as long as New York stays disciplined defensively and doesn't panic when the shot counter starts climbing.

The key for the Rangers is staying patient and not chasing the game just because Carolina is outshooting them. If New York starts overcommitting to try and match Carolina's volume, that's when mistakes happen and the Hurricanes can capitalize on odd-man rushes and turnovers.

Staying Composed in a Tough Building

Playing in Carolina is never easy. The crowd is loud, the building has energy, and the Hurricanes are relentless in how they attack. But Trocheck's message to his teammates is simple. Don't get caught up in the shot totals. Play your game, trust your structure and don't let the scoreboard dictate your emotions.

The Hurricanes are going to shoot. That's what they do. The Rangers just need to make sure those shots don't turn into goals, and if they can do that, the shot clock won't matter at all.

