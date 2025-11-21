Lightning's Jake Guentzel Humbly Reacts After Major Hat Trick
Jake Guentzel arrived in Tampa Bay with a mountain of pressure and a vacant spot on the left wing of the top-line filled with expectations. The Lightning needed someone who could help already elite attack, push the pace, and keep their championship window cracked open. In just under 100 games, he’s done all of that and more. His blend of speed, touch, and five-on-five creativity has given Tampa Bay’s top six a new shape — faster, less predictable and more dangerous.
Sliding into the No. 1 left wing spot after Steven Stamkos’ departure came with scrutiny, but Guentzel has handled it well. His chemistry with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov formed almost immediately, giving the Lightning a line that moves like a fast break and thinks like a power play. The highlight passes and quick-strike goals haven’t slowed down since the departure of Stammer; if anything, they’ve multiplied.
Guentzel’s Hat Trick Highlights His Impact in Tampa Bay
Saturday night was Guentzel's 99th game as a member of the Lightning, and he celebrated in style by scoring his third hat trick in that span. It was also the first of three hat tricks scored across the NHL that night, and it came against one of the league’s top teams, the New Jersey Devils.
Guentzel didn’t need long to get rolling. He opened the scoring on an unassisted breakaway at 11:40 of the first period, reading the play perfectly and finishing with the kind of poise Tampa has grown used to. Midway through the second, he redirected a Darren Raddysh feed on the power play to double the lead. His third arrived at 7:48 of the third, when Kucherov fired a cross-ice pass to the left post that Guentzel shoveled home giving Tampa Bay the 5-1 victory.
After the game, he stayed true to his personality — quiet, grounded, and aware of the work still ahead, despite Tampa Bay's strong start to the season. When asked how it felt to notch his eighth career hat trick, he calmly answered.
“It’s always nice when you can produce. Just obviously very fortunate to be able to score goals in this league, so you take them as they come and hopefully there’s many more," he said.
Lightning Earn Win Without Jon Cooper Behind the Bench
The Lightning also played the game without head coach Jon Cooper, who missed the night for personal reasons. Cooper, who will lead Team Canada at the Olympics in February, last missed a game in December 2021 due to COVID. Jeff Halpern stepped behind the bench and earned his first win as a head coach in the NHL.
Guentzel admitted the night felt different.
“Yeah, that was a different feeling," he said. "It was different, but thought those guys did well back there and Halpy got his first win, so that was pretty cool.”
After his first NHL win, Halpern had this to say about the amazing effort from his team.
"Our group is a special group and the core of this team has been together for a long time. They do things a certain way.I think for myself to come in on the bench, I think my job was to make sure I got out of the way of those guys. They have always responded well to any sort of adversity and tonight was no different so, for me, it was enjoyable circumstances. Obviously, not ideal but just to be able to a be a part of that was great"
If this is Tampa Bay’s new version of normal, the rest of the Atlantic Division and should be nervous. And as for Guentzel, how many more hat tricks will we see from him this season?
