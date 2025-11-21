Devils Send Ethan Edwards Back Down to AHL
The New Jersey Devils announced on Nov. 21 that the team has sent down defenseman Ethan Edwards to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.
Edwards was previously called up from the AHL affiliate to join the Devils on its current road trip through Tampa Bay, Florida and Philadelphia but was scratched/did not see game action or his NHL debut. The Michigan Wolverines alum had one goal and five points in 13 games with the Comets this season at the time of joining the Devils for their road trip/practices.
Edwards Returns to Utica Comets
Regardless of not seeing play, Edwards previously said he was happy to have gotten the call to join the Devils for the away stretch.
"It was surreal," Edwards previously said on getting the call to join the Devils in Tampa Bay. "[I'm] just super happy to be here and to go to a trip like Florida, that's always an added bonus. We had a late bus ride so I was just waking up so my coach Ryan Parent called me and gave me the good news. It was a good morning."
This was Edwards' first call-up to the Devils for the season. The roster transaction came in the midst of center Jack Hughes being deemed out for the next six to eight weeks due to a recent injury and the Devils also placing forward Cody Glass (upper-body) on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 12.
New Jersey lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 and the Florida Panthers 1-0; the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 22, puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. Utica returns home to host the Rochester Americans on Nov. 22 after playing in Springfield on Nov. 21.
Edwards was selected at No. 120 overall (fourth-round) by the Devils back in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft — he then signed with the Devils following the 2024-25 season.
In his senior season at Michigan, Edwards led all defensemen in scoring (21 points) and was also second on the team in blocks (49). In addition to being a Hobey Baker Award nominee, Edwards was also Second-Team All-Big Ten.
During Edwards' junior year, he was an alternate captain and scored a goal while also tallying two assists in the NCAA regional final versus MSU.
Edwards is an Alberta native who stands 6-foot tall and weighs 195 pounds.
Fellow defenseman Luke Hughes also played for Michigan with Edwards. The pair shared the roster during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Luke concluded his career with the Wolverines by playing in 80 career games, scoring 27 goals and 60 assists for 87 points.
Luke and Edwards were paired together at practices in the midst of Edwards' most recent call up. Luke has also recently made history as the fastest defenseman in the Devils' franchise history to hit 100 points.
The Devils are currently 13-6-1 overall with 27 points in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes as of presstime by one point.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!