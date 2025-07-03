Hurricanes Sign Former Jets Star
The top remaining free agent is off the board.
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed former Winnipeg Jets star forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million deal ($8.5 million annual cap hit), the team announced Thursday. Ehlers, 29, was arguably the best free agent forward in free agency after Mitch Marner, who technically didn't even make it to free agency as he was part of a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights.
“Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he’s chosen to make Carolina his home,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said, per the team's website.“He’s a highly-skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group.”
Hailing from Denmark, Ehlers scored 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games with the Jets last season. He then scored a team-high five goals (tied with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele) and seven points in just eight games.
Originally selected by Winnipeg with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers scored 225 goals and 520 points in 674 games over 10 seasons. He has scored at least 50 points in each season that he played at least 50 games.
Impressively, Ehlers is also fairly responsible in his own end, recording a career rating of plus-106.
After another loss in the Eastern Conference Final, the Hurricanes had a lot of different paths they could go down this offseason due to their ample cap space. Now, they make a major splash in free agency to add some much-needed star power up front.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!