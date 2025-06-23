Flyers Acquire Trevor Zegras From Ducks
The NHL offseason is wasting no time, as the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks are linking up for a blockbuster trade. Ducks center Trevor Zegras is heading to Philadelphia, getting the long-rumored fresh start.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was among the first to report that the Flyer and Ducks were finalizing a trade. He shared via his X account earlier that there was increased chatter surrounding Zegras. Hours later, a deal is reportedly finalized. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun shared that the Flyers would send forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in 2026 in return.
Zegras hopes a fresh start can help him recapture his game. He’s been limited to just 88 regular-season games over the past two campaigns due to injury, and his production and reputation have taken a hit because of it. Before the injury bug plagued him, he had recorded back-to-back 60+ point seasons. In his career he’s collected 67 goals, 119 assists, and 186 points in 268 games.
The trade is a reunion for Zegras and current Flyers’ defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Drysdale was sent to the Flyers in exchange for forward Cutter Gauthier in 2024. That huge trade set the stage for this blockbuster, as the two organizations link up again for another momentous trade.
The fit for Philly is ideal. The Flyers are hungry for a center, and their roster currently lacks creative playmakers like Zegras. With the package going back to Anaheim, it appears to be a win for the Flyers as the Ducks continue rebuilding.
